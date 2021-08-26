AUTOS DRIVE AMERICA EXPANDS ADVOCACY TEAM

Washington, D.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autos Drive America is strengthening its government affairs team to support the Association’s growing advocacy efforts with the announcement of two new hires today. Rory Heslington has been named Vice President of Government Affairs, and Colton Hotary steps into a newly created role as Director of Government Affairs.

“At a time when our industry is the focus on many policy fronts, I am excited to welcome two new members of our government affairs team,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America. “Rory and Colton will be instrumental in building and growing our advocacy efforts on important trade, electrification, and workforce development issues for our Association.”

Widely recognized as a trade policy expert, Rory Heslington previously served as International Trade Policy Advisor to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. Joining the Finance Committee in 2015, he advised on international trade policy that included trade agreement negotiations, supply chains, e-commerce, and customs. Prior to joining the committee, Rory spent 13 years in the private sector managing market research studies and working for a leadership development training firm.

Rory earned his M.B.A. from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a B.S. in Political Science and International Relations from Utah Valley University.

Colton Hotary brings a strong background in legislative and regulatory issues at the domestic and international arenas on various issues involving autonomous driving systems, international trade, and supply chains. Previously, Colton was Director for Global Government Affairs at FLIR Systems, Inc. He also spent five years with Public Strategies Washington, handling a portfolio of manufacturing, transportation, international affairs, financial services, and trade issues. Colton earned his M.A. in Political Science and a dual B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Arkansas.

Rory and Colton will spearhead the Association’s legislative and policy agendas. Autos Drive America’s mission is to strengthen the U.S. automotive industry by advocating for trade and investment policies that expand jobs, trade, and economic growth in America.

Autos Drive America represents the U.S. operations of international automakers. Membership is open to motor vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and like-minded trade associations that share the goal of growing the U.S. economy through trade. We represent an industry that has invested $92 billion in U.S. operations, produces almost half of all vehicles made in America and supports nearly 2.5 million U.S. jobs. Learn more at autosdriveamerica.org.