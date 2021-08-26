New Jersey Law Firm Brandon J. Broderick Helps Those Affected by Car Accidents Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

River Edge, NJ, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Edge, New Jersey — The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that there were fewer vehicles on the roads and therefore fewer traffic accidents overall. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), some evidence suggests the accidents which did occur were more deadly because the vehicles were travelling faster due to the emptier roads.

Brandon J. Broderick is a top-rated New Jersey law firm dedicated to helping individuals injured in car accidents due to someone’s negligence, recklessness or carelessness. Throughout the pandemic, the attorneys have been working tirelessly to help those affected by car accidents. Now, as the world slowly returns to normal and the roads get busier, the legal team is seeing a rise in car accident cases. They are responsive and ready to help even more people get the compensation they deserve.

If you or a loved one have been involved in a vehicle accident and you would like to seek legal aid from a qualified personal injury lawyer, get in touch with the team at Brandon J. Broderick today to discuss your options.

The aftermath

If you’ve been injured in a car accident, it can be difficult to think about what comes next. Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, suggests taking the following steps:

Check if anyone was hurt – if so, call an ambulance immediately

Get to a safe space if possible

Never admit guilt at the scene

Call the police

Document the scene through photographs (including any injuries, skid marks, vehicle damage etc)

Exchange information with the other involved party (driver’s license numbers, insurance details, license plate numbers, name and phone number, etc.)

Gather contact details of any witnesses to the accident

Contact an expert personal injury attorney

The personal injury team at Brandon J. Broderick has decades of experience and the results to prove it… They understand what a stressful and uncertain time you are going through and work hard to ease your worries, whether financial, emotional, or physical. If insurance companies try to undermine you with a lowball settlement, your personal injury attorney will step in and defend your rights, working to secure the compensation you deserve.

The sooner you contact a skilled car accident lawyer from Brandon J. Broderick after your accident, the stronger your case will be!

Why choose Brandon J. Broderick?

Brandon J. Broderick is the home of many empathetic injury attorneys who help injured individuals and their loved ones after accidents, aggressively advocating for their best interests, so they can focus on healing and moving forward. When you hire this firm, a skilled injury lawyer will build your case – and because they work on a contingency basis, there will be no fees unless they win for you.

Brandon J. Broderick has an impressive track record, having successfully recovered over $500 million for clients involved in injury accidents to date. The firm knows how to properly care for its clients, and offers a 12-hour call-back guarantee as a sign of the team’s commitment to keeping you updated and addressing all concerns in a timely and efficient manner.

To start building your personal injury case, get in touch with Brandon J. Broderick today!

More information

Brandon J. Broderick is a trusted New Jersey law firm that specializes in personal injury, road accidents, workers compensation and employment law.

To find out more, please visit https://www.brandonjbroderick.com/, where you can also sign up for a consultation with a talented injury attorney. If you have a query, you can email info@brandonjbroderick.com.

