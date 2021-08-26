Insights on the Green Ammonia Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Siemens, ITM Power and ThyssenKrupp Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Ammonia Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global green ammonia market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global green ammonia market to grow with a CAGR of 47% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on green ammonia market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on green ammonia market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global green ammonia market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global green ammonia market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing shift towards environment friendly products and services

Rise in the demand for efficient energy storage alternatives

2) Restraints

Higher initial capital to setup green ammonia plants

3) Opportunities

Growing interest in carbon capturing

Segment Covered

The global green ammonia market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end user.

The Global Green Ammonia Market by Technology

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

The Global Green Ammonia Market by End User

Power Generation

Idustrial Feedstock

Agriculture

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the green ammonia market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the green ammonia market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global green ammonia market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Green Ammonia Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Green Ammonia Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Green Ammonia Market



4. Green Ammonia Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Green Ammonia Market by Technology

5.1. Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

5.2. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

5.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)



6. Global Green Ammonia Market by End User

6.1. Power Generation

6.2. Idustrial Feedstock

6.3. Agriculture

6.4. Others



7. Global Green Ammonia Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Green Ammonia Market by Technology

7.1.2. North America Green Ammonia Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Green Ammonia Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Green Ammonia Market by Technology

7.2.2. Europe Green Ammonia Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Green Ammonia Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Green Ammonia Market by Technology

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Green Ammonia Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Green Ammonia Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Green Ammonia Market by Technology

7.4.2. RoW Green Ammonia Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Green Ammonia Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Green Ammonia Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Siemens AG

8.2.2. Maire Tecnimont SpA

8.2.3. Nanjing Kapsom Engineering Limited

8.2.4. MAN Energy Solutions

8.2.5. ITM Power

8.2.6. Nel Hydrogen Solutions

8.2.7. ThyssenKrupp AG

8.2.8. Yara International ASA

8.2.9. Haldor Topsoe A/S

8.2.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

