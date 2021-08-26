Fujifilm Unveils Advanced Image Enhancement Technology Upgrade for ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System at SAGES 2021

Lexington, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of endoscopic and endosurgical imaging technology, today announces the commercial launch of the ELUXEO® 7000X System, a new video imaging technology developed to enable real-time visualization of hemoglobin oxygen saturation (StO2) levels in tissue using laparoscopic and/or endoluminal imaging.

The ELUXEO 7000X is an upgrade to the company’s ELUXEO® Endoscopic Imaging System, and will be unveiled at the annual Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) conference, held August 31 – September 3 at Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas Nevada. The ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System revolutionized endoscopic visualization when it was introduced to the U.S. market in 2018 with its proprietary 4-LED Multi-light technology. The ELUXEO 7000X System employs 5-LED technology to enable this enhanced imaging capability.

Enabling the visualization and analysis of StO2 levels helps surgeons more accurately identify potentially ischemic tissue, better positioning surgeons to address and prevent tissue necrosis.

Today’s standard for visualizing tissue perfusion is to leverage fluorescent imaging using indocyanine green (ICG) dye- a method in which an injectable dye circulates through the bloodstream and is excited using near-infrared light. Physicians then use that excited dye to identify blood flow. Fujifilm’s innovation was developed to address potential limitations resulting from ICG:

Intravenous dye injections are not required prior to imaging.

GI tract observation time frame can be extended as liver filtration of ICG dye is no longer a factor.

In addition, ICG does not allow physicians to detect potential ischemic tissue during endoluminal procedures, making the ELUXEO 7000X the only product on the market to enable this visualization via StO2 measurements.

The technology was granted “breakthrough device” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September, 2020, and received 510(k) clearance from the FDA on June 30, 2021.

The endosurgical research team at Fujifilm has been working closely on clinical usage of the technology with key opinion leaders from top medical centers in the United States and Japan.

"I find the ELUXEO 7000X System to be a game changing technology in the fields of MIS and endosurgery,” says Paul Curcillo, MD, FACS, Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of Minimally Invasive Surgery, Fox Chase Cancer Center. “The ability for real-time assessment of StO2 allows me to identify tissue necrosis without factoring in time restrictions and the need for consumables. In addition, we can use it in any laparoscopic case we are doing with our existing ELUXEO endoscopic imaging system.”

“Our ELUXEO product portfolio is engineered to revolutionize conventional minimally-invasive and endoluminal procedures and to raise the standard of patient care,” said Taisuke Fujita, vice president, Endoscopy Division, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. “Fujifilm continues to draw on our traditional medical imaging and optical expertise to meet today’s needs of surgeons across the entire clinical spectrum.”

Same suite, single cart

The Fujifilm ELUXEO System allows minimally invasive and endoluminal procedures to be performed in the same suite using a single tower, reducing the amount of valuable space needed in the OR.

“The American Board of Surgery now requires surgeons to be trained in flexible endoscopy, powering the rise in surgeons’ use of less invasive endoluminal techniques,” added Fujita. “The ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System is a surgical device disruptor, empowering enhanced procedural workflow, and optimizing space in surgical suites.”

The ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System is uniquely engineered with 4-LED Multi-light technology, combining brilliantly clear white light imaging with Linked Color Imaging (LCI®) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) modes. The result is unparalleled image clarity and visualization in full high definition to enhance observation, improve detection, and enable full characterization. Surgeons using LCI can clearly see and distinguish anatomical structures of tissue, fat, and vessels to more accurately and precisely determine incision placement.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of unrivaled diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. Medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, as well as technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.