Global Total Knee Replacement Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Knee Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global total knee replacement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global total knee replacement market to grow with a CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on total knee replacement market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on total knee replacement market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing longevity of the population, and obesity

Increasing infection rates is to rising knee revisions

2) Restraints

The high cost associated with total knee replacement surgery

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements in surgical plans

Segment Covered

The global total knee replacement market is segmented on the basis of product, device type, implant type, surgery type, fixation material, and end-use.

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

Primary Knee Replacement Systems

Revision Knee Replacement Systems

Partial Knee Replacement Systems

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

Three-compartmental Knee Implants

Bicompartmental Knee Implants

Unicompartmental Knee Implants

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

Fixed-bearing Implants

Mobile-bearing Implants

Medial Pivot Implants

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

Traditional Surgery Type

Technology Assisted Surgery Type

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

Cemented

Hybrid

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the total knee replacement market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the total knee replacement market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global total knee replacement market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Total Knee Replacement Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Total Knee Replacement Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Implant Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgery Type

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Fixation Material

3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.5.7. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Total Knee Replacement Market



4. Total Knee Replacement Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

5.1. Primary Knee Replacement Systems

5.2. Revision Knee Replacement Systems

5.3. Partial Knee Replacement Systems



6. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

6.1. Three-compartmental Knee Implants

6.2. Bicompartmental Knee Implants

6.3. Unicompartmental Knee Implants



7. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

7.1. Fixed-bearing Implants

7.2. Mobile-bearing Implants

7.3. Medial Pivot Implants



8. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

8.1. Traditional Surgery Type

8.2. Technology Assisted Surgery Type



9. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

9.1. Cemented

9.2. Hybrid



10. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

10.1. Hospitals

10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



11. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Region 2021-2027

11.1. North America

11.1.1. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

11.1.2. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

11.1.3. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

11.1.4. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

11.1.5. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

11.1.6. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

11.1.7. North America Total Knee Replacement Market by Country

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

11.2.2. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

11.2.3. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

11.2.4. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

11.2.5. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

11.2.6. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

11.2.7. Europe Total Knee Replacement Market by Country

11.3. Asia-Pacific

11.3.1. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

11.3.2. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

11.3.3. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

11.3.4. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

11.3.5. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

11.3.6. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

11.3.7. Asia-Pacific Total Knee Replacement Market by Country

11.4. RoW

11.4.1. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

11.4.2. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

11.4.3. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

11.4.4. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

11.4.5. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

11.4.6. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

11.4.7. RoW Total Knee Replacement Market by Sub-region



12. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Total Knee Replacement Market

12.2. Companies Profiled

12.2.1. B Braun Melsungen AG

12.2.2. Amplitude Ortho (Amplitude Surgical)

12.2.3. ConforMIS, Inc

12.2.4. Corin Group

12.2.5. Johnson & Johnson

12.2.6. DJO Global

12.2.7. Exactech Inc

12.2.8. Mathys Ltd Bettlach

12.2.9. Medacta International

12.2.10. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bjb4p