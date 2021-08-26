New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130519/?utm_source=GNW





The global microprocessor and GPU market is expected to grow from $78.56 billion in 2020 to $86.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth is mainly due to the rapid growth in technology in industrial segments, increase in demand for consumer electronics, demand for high-performance and energy-efficient processors and GPUs, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment, increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning-based applications and implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $111.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The microprocessor and GPU market consists of the sales of microprocessors and GPU by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing microprocessors and GPUs.A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer.



GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.



The main types of architecture for the microprocessor and GPU market are X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC.The x86 architecture is an instruction set architecture (ISA) series for computer processors.



The x86 architecture refer to the way a processor handles and executes different instructions passed from the operating system (OS) and software programs.The ARM architecture is a family of reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architectures for computer processors and enables to build of products in an affordable, secure, and efficient manner.



The ARM architecture is most compatible with portable and low-powered embedded devices such as smartphones and notebooks attributing to its energy-efficient design.The MIPS (Microprocessor without Interlocked Pipelined Stages) is a reduced instruction set computer (RISC) instruction set architecture (IAS).



MIPS is a register based architecture, which means the CPU uses registers to perform operations on. The Power architecture is an instruction set architecture (ISA) implemented by a variety of processors and is designed to exploit parallelism at the instruction-, data-, and thread-level. The SPARC (Scalable Processor Architecture) is a reduced instruction set computing (RISC) instruction set architecture with 32- and 64-bit microprocessor. It is a highly-scalable open architecture designed to offer fast execution rates. The various types of GPU include discrete, integrated. Discrete GPU is a separated from the processor. It has its own dedicated memory that is not shared with the CPU. Integrated GPU built into the processor refers to a computer where the graphics processing unit (GPU) uses system memory that is shared with the CPU. The microprocessor and GPU are used in various sectors including consumer electronics, server, automotive, BFSI, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microprocessor and GPU market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing launch of powerful and high-performance microprocessors and GPUs is a key trend in the microprocessor and GPU market.Major players in the industry are emphasizing designing and developing new processors with advanced features to gain a competitive advantage over other companies operating in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060.It delivers twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance as compared to the company’s older GeForce GTX-series product-GeForce GTX 1060.



Moreover, it offers previous-gen gamers a massive upgrade with high fidelity graphics, fast frame rates, and game-changing features such as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS.



In September 2020, NVIDIA, a USA-based technology company engaged in designing GPU for gaming and professional market and system on a chip unit for mobile computing and automotive market acquired Arm Holdings for a deal amount of $40 billion.This acquisition is expected to create a premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerating innovation while expanding into large by combining NVIDIA’s AI computing platform with Arm’s vast ecosystem.



NVIDIA also plans to expand Arm’s research and development presence in the UK with the establishment of an AI research and education center and building (Arm/NVIDIA) powered AI supercomputer for research. Arm Holdings is a UK-based semiconductor and software company that designs, licenses, and produces IP for digital electronic product development.



The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices and equipment will positively influence the market for microprocessors and GPU in the forecast period.Internet of Things refers to a system of interrelated computing devices that share data over the internet.



Globally there has been an increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices owing to several benefits offered such as increased connectivity, speed, easy access, better time management, and remote functioning among others.By combining machine learning and online analytical processing, GPU databases provide IoT with speed, scale, and intelligence.



This allows real-time insights to lead to speedier actions and decisions. According to the DataPort report, there are more than 10 billion active IoT devices in 2021, and the number of active IoT devices is expected to exceed 25.4 billion by 2030. Therefore, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices will positively impact the market, going forward.



The countries covered in the microprocessor and GPU market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

