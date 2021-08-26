Company announcement no 12-2021

Søborg, August 26, 2021

Proceedings at the Extraordinary General Meeting on August 26, 2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on August 26, 2021 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.

The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The board of directors had proposed that the board of directors is authorized to issue a convertible loan and to resolve on the related capital increase with a nominal value of up to DKK 40,000. The authorization was proposed to be valid until 1 September 2023. Consequently, it was proposed to amend the articles of association with the insertion of a new section 4.5, which includes the authorization to the board of directors.

The proposal was approved by the General Meeting.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com/investors/ and attached to this announcement.

