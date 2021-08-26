Chili Fest Makes Its Grand Strand Debut This September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest chili bash will be making a big splash this September as it debuts in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With more than 500 original recipes to choose from, attendees can purchase tickets to taste championship chili from pro cooks from all over the nation. Enjoy free concerts including Jake Hoot, winner of Season 17 of The Voice, as well as access to custom beer gardens at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place this September 17-19, 2021.

While this marks the World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) first time in Myrtle Beach, it’s the 54th annual celebration for Chili Heads, all of whom competed at qualifying cook-offs in order to secure their invitation to WCCC.

The 54th Annual WCCC, presented by BUSH’S® Beans, will offer tourists and residents three full days of fun that can satisfy the whole family’s appetite. Aside from the wide array of flavorful chilis to choose from, activities like the Family Fun Zone, cornhole tournament and hot sauce/wing eating contest will keep the whole family entertained. And for the more mature crowd, several festive beer gardens with options such as seltzers, imports, crafts and domestics will refresh attendees' palates. All while local and national musical acts fill the beach air with lively vibrations from country and rock artists.

Entry to the WCCC is free, but patrons can upgrade their experience by purchasing People’s Choice tasting tickets or join the VIP Lounge, where past Chili Champions will be serving recipes that have won tens of thousands of dollars in professional competitions. But if chili is not your jam, WCCC will also have Myrtle Beach’s best food trucks slinging their local favorites!

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first beach-side chili fest in the beautiful city of Myrtle Beach,” said President and CEO of WCCC, Mike McCloud. “This event and its competitors bring a lot of energy and personality to wherever they go. You can bet, they’ll have it on full display with their creative booths, extravagant cook stations and chilihead outfits.”

Check out the full line up of events and get your tickets by visiting eatgreatchili.com/tickets. To learn more about this chili fest, follow the World Championship Chili Cook-off on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCCC will stay compliant with Horry County, South Carolina COVID-19 guidelines. Click the see the latest on local policy. Currently, no mask or capacity restrictions are in play. However, because the safety of cooks, judges, volunteers and guests is of the utmost importance, WCCC asks that anyone feeling sick or under the weather not attend the event. WCCC will have masks available at the gate. Please be advised, your health is your personal responsibility.

About the International Chili Society

Legendary race car driver and automotive icon Carroll Shelby started the International Chili Society back in 1967 as a fun way to compete against his foodie friends. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cook-off (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.

