Food Delivery is a Back-to-School Essential for College Students

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, is kicking off the back-to-school season by expanding its delicious delivery-only menu items to top college towns nationwide this fall. With students flocking back to college campuses, food delivery is projected to be a bigger-than-ever priority this year.



The growing trend for food delivery is even impacting how students interact with their own school’s on-campus dining options. FoodServiceDirector.com reports that 37% of students say they plan on ordering meals via delivery, opting out of dining at on-campus eateries.

“Gen Z college students are major players in the online ordering space because they are used to getting things at the push of a button, including fast, convenient food delivery,” said Food Futurist Liz Moskow, who is also Vice President of Brand Development for Nextbite. “As delivery platforms continue to expand their offerings, this convergence of choice, convenience and speed will only serve to increase the velocity of food delivery on campus this fall and into the future.”

Moskow added, “In addition to the growth in delivery, other food trends we see among college students is some movement to better-for-you choices like adding extra protein, reducing carbs, or eating more sustainably with a flexitarian diet. During group gatherings and late-night delivery occasions however, craveability is still king, with pizza, tacos, fries, desserts, and other carb-loaded items popular for satisfying those cravings.”

From Ann Arbor, Mich. to Colorado Springs, Colo., Nextbite's portfolio of delivery-only menu items caters to eating preferences for college students across the country. Nextbite’s HotBox by Wiz with its Fully Packed Bowl (a blend of crispy potato tots, layered with Mac & Yellow and, fried chicken nuggs sprinkled with hot Cheetos dust) and Blazed OG Cheetos Burger, are ideal for late-night munchies, while George Lopez Tacos are a delicious option for adding some protein. As a better-for-the-planet choice, Nextbite just launched its Veg-e-licious Burger for an unbeatable menu of meatless cravings, and many other delectable items.

Students can order from these delicious delivery-only menu items on their favorite delivery apps: Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. Founded in 2019, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendickson, LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com