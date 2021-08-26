Modelo Collaborates with 424, KIDSUPER, Centre TX, RSVP Gallery & UNKNWN to Launch Limited Edition Streetwear “Fighting Spirit Collections”

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Modelo, the beer brewed for those with a Fighting Spirit, is unveiling the first of several “Fighting Spirit Collections” – limited edition co-branded clothing collections created in collaboration with on-trend design shop partners across the country. The collections are intended to inspire consumers to channel their “fighting spirit” while supporting local designers. Fans can enter for a chance to win items from each collaboration and the full capsule collection series through local and national sweepstakes opportunities rolling out starting now through Jan. 7, 2022.



The first collection is with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, 424, founded by Guillermo Andrade. The capsule collection drops today and features three items – a bandana, jeans, and a variety of upcycled shirts. Each item will depict the association of a fighting spirit that both brands have in common, as well as bring light to all of the production managers, seamstresses, screen printers and washers that make this collection possible. Their persistence, attention to detail and determination for quality embodies the fighting spirit. Modelo and 424 are coming together to celebrate the fighting spirit of Los Angeles, as well as Andrade's story growing up in California and fighting adversity to make a name for himself.

“I couldn’t be more excited to design this collection for Modelo,” said Andrade. “Having migrated to the U.S. from Guatemala as a child, I faced many obstacles in life that shaped me into who I am today. I’m proud to have designed a collection that showcases my Fighting Spirit story, which will hopefully inspire others out there that they can make it, too.”

Between now and December, Modelo will release a total of five “Fighting Spirit Collections” with a featured design partner in cities across the country:

Aug. 26 – 424 founded by Guillermo Andrade (Los Angeles)

founded by Guillermo Andrade (Los Angeles) Sept. 24 – KIDSUPER founded by Colm Dilane (New York)

founded by Colm Dilane (New York) Oct. 20 – Centre TX founded by Nick Sunderman (Austin)

founded by Nick Sunderman (Austin) Nov. 1 – RSVP Gallery founded by Don C. & Virgil Abloh (Chicago)

founded by Don C. & Virgil Abloh (Chicago) Dec. 3 – UNKNWN founded by Jaron Kanfer & Frankie Walker Jr. (Miami)



“Modelo is proud to partner with each of these designers to showcase their unique Fighting Spirit stories through authentic streetwear collections,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Modelo. “These Fighting Spirit Collections celebrate the cultures of each personality and region, while recognizing and uniting Fighting Spirits across the country.”

Fans can check out the Modelo x 424 collection and collaborations with KIDSUPER, Centre, RSVP and UNKNWN at modelofightingspiritcollections.com. Additionally, now through December 30, consumers can enter for the chance to win the entire capsule collection series through a national sweepstakes* on the same website. Local sweepstakes will also be available to consumers who reside in the regions around the design shops.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. Must be 21+ to enter. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at modelofightingspiritcollections.com for eligibility, and start/end dates for each sweepstakes.

About 424

A cult favorite in the world of streetwear, Guillermo Andrade’s 424 label — which initially began as an offshoot of his Fairfax boutique FourTwoFour — has become the go-to brand for fashion tastemakers worldwide, with its distinctive red armband becoming the signifier of somebody in the know. 424 is a fusion of West Coast and East Coast style, taking the streetwear aesthetic in an elevated direction with its usage of eye-catching hues and bold slogans — challenging the ideas of classically tailored silhouettes through the vision of Andrade.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra® and the family of Modelo Cheladas. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

