BRYAN NITRICEUTICALS LLC and TEXAS PHILANTHROPIST Donate $790,000 Worth of NITRIC OXIDE Products to NEPAL for COVID Crisis

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bryan Nitriceuticals, LLC, a Texas Based Company, along with Texas Philanthropist donate $790,000 worth of Nitric Oxide (NO) products to the people of Nepal, to help in the COVID crisis, proudly announced today by Founder Nathan S. Bryan Ph.D. Dr. Bryan and Bryan Nitriceuticals, LLCare represented by Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC.

With the initiation of Basanta Chaudhary Foundation and Norvic Initiatives for Nutrition and Health, Former Senator of Texas,Mr. Dan Shelley, along with Bryan Nitriceuticals LLC Founder Dr. Nathan Bryan, (the inventor of the NO dietary supplement, the company that manufactures and distributes the lozenge), has come to Kathmandu, Nepal to officially donate 10,000 bottles of NO2U, a Nitric Oxide dietary supplement, valued at over $790,000 to the people of Nepal in a humanitarian effort to provide immune support to at risk patients.

Senator Shelley Said: “I could not ignore the news stories revealing the COVID cases and deaths in Nepal. I have close friends in Nepal and believe this Nitric Oxide (NO) supplement will provide safe and effective solutions for at-risk patients to the masses, including the people of Nepal.”

Expecting the third wave of COVID-19 infection, various stakeholders are preparing to tackle the spread through different approaches and conducting research. In this regard, scientists have identified the risks of spreading of the infection, hospitalization, and death.

Said Founder Nathan S. Bryan PH.D: “COVID-19 has transformed the global economy and the global health care system. Nepal is one of the hardest hit areas with currently around 3,000 new cases each day and over 700,000 total cases with over 10,000 deaths in such a small country. At Bryan Nitriceuticals, LLC, we are dedicated to saving lives globally and this donation was a small part of our dedication of giving back. Over the past 19 months, everything we have learned about COVID reveals that it is a disease of Nitric Oxide deficiency. Similar to strategies of supplementing zinc, Vitamin D and Vitamin C to at-risk or infected COVID patients, we can supplement with Nitric Oxide as a means to support blood flow, circulation and normalize oxygen carrying capacity of our red blood cells. We recognize the importance of Nitric Oxide in COVID and we also recognize the global need for safe and effective strategies to combat against this global pandemic, especially in regions that may not have access to same medical care as in the U.S. We will do whatever we can to help the people of Nepal and elsewhere around the globe. We have the product technology and the science to help at-risk patients. Government leaders were very supportive and enthusiastic about our Nitric Oxide product technology.”

SCIENTIFIC STUDIES / NITRIC OXIDE (NO):

It is recognized scientifically that patients with the highest risk of infection, rapid progression of disease leading to hospitalization, ventilation and death suffer from endothelial dysfunction and lack of production of Nitric Oxide (NO). Studies have shown that humans with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, kidney related diseases, heart diseases and smokers have less capacity to produce Nitric Oxide in the body. These categories of people are at more risk to COVID-19 infection and rapid progression of the disease.

NO is a naturally produced molecule which is very important to the human body. NO is responsible for the management of blood pressure and oxygen saturation in the blood. Furthermore, NO is also involved in reducing inflammation, studies have shown it inhibits Corona virus replication and NO has protective roles against several infections including COVID-19.

ABOUT NATHAN S. BRYAN PH.D:

Dr. Bryan earned his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport where he was the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research. He pursued his post-doctoral training as a Kirschstein Fellow at Boston University School of Medicine in the Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute. After a two year post-doctoral fellowship, in 2006 Dr. Bryan was recruited to join faculty at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston by Ferid Murad, M.D., Ph.D., 1998 Nobel Laureate in Medicine or Physiology. Dr. Bryan has been involved in nitric oxide research for the past 20 years and has made many seminal discoveries in the field. His many seminal discoveries have resulted dozens of issued US and International patents and the product technology resulting from his discoveries and inventions has improved patient care worldwide. Most recently, Dr. Bryan serves as Founder and CEO of Nitric Oxide Innovations, LLC, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of nitric oxide based drug therapies. Their lead drug candidate NOviricid is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID19 in African Americans. Dr. Bryan is an international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry. Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC.

About Bryan Nitrceuticals LLC:

Bryan Nitriceuticals, LLC is a nitric oxide focused nutrition and dietary supplement company that provides safe and effective nitric oxide functional food products and dietary supplements. Bryan Nitriceuticals LLC was founded by Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, international leader in Nitric Oxide biochemistry and product technology. Their NO2U lozenge is a safe and potent Nitric Oxide delivery system that helps support Nitric Oxide repletion and production. Bryan Nitriceuticals LLCs donates 5% of their profits to humanitarian causes across the globe.

