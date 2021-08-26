The Dickey Foundation is Teaming Up with the Phoenix Police Foundation to Provide Lifesaving First Aid Kits

Dallas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First responders are often first on the scene after a critical event like a car accident or violent crime. When seconds matter, having a quality first aid kit can make the difference between life and death.

The Phoenix Police Department needs 500 first aid kits to put one in each police vehicle. The kits cost around $50.00 each. To help the Phoenix Police Foundation reach this goal The Dickey Foundation will match up to $7,500 in donations. “We hope The Dickey Foundation donation helps inspire others to give and help support the police officers in the community” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We have great Owner/Operators in the Phoenix market including Tiffany Oder who is helping with the Challenge Announcement at her Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location where they will challenge the public to raise funds to receive the matching grant of $7,500.” Adds Dickey.

The Dickey Foundation is partnering with the Phoenix Police Foundation this Friday, August 27th at 11 am where they will announce the challenge and ask that the public help raise the money needed to meet and hopefully exceed their goal.

The public is invited to come to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 402 E. Greenway Pkwy Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Friday at 11 to learn more.

For additional information call the Phoenix Police Foundation, Tim Thomas at 602-500-4117 or timothy.thomas@phxpolicefoundation.org