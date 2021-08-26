New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130521/?utm_source=GNW

, Dattashri Enterprises, Janssen Global Services LLC., Cooper Care Wood Preservatives Inc., Advanced Agriresearch Limited, Osmose Inc, Nisus Corporation, Quality Borate LLC., and Buckman Laboratories International Inc.



The global wood preservatives market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for wood in different applications, rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives chemicals, rapid urbanization, growing construction industry supported by heavy investments for infrastructural developments, and growing awareness among consumers about wood preservatives. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The wood preservatives market consists of sales of wood preservatives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wood preservatives that are used to protect the wood.Wood preservatives are chemicals that can control wood degradation problems due to fungal rot or decay, sapstain, molds, or wood-destroying insects.



It is mainly used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures or engineered wood.



The main types of formulations in the wood preservatives market are water based, solvent based, oil based.Water based preservatives are widely used for fence posts, lumber, plywood, poles, pilings, and timbers that prevents fungal decay and insect attack.



Solvent based preservatives is composed of approximately 10% active ingredient and 90% organic solvent, which are usually white spirit or other petroleum based hydrocarbons.Oil based or oil borne preservatives are generally insoluble in water, so they are dissolved in petroleum or other organic solvents to penetrate the wood.



These are used by various sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial. Wood preservatives are used in cabinets and decks, doors & windows, wood flooring, railroad ties, and others.



North America was the largest region in the wood preservatives market in 2020.This region is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major players operating in the wood preservatives market are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture eco-friendly wood preservatives which is a key trend in the wood preservatives market.Considering the environmental rules and regulations, the wood preservatives manufacturers are developing natural or eco-friendly wood preservatives so that they will be less harmful to the environment.



For instance, UltraPole NXT, developed by Viance, was awarded with R&D 100 2020 Award for its sustainable solution.The active ingredient DCOI (4,5-Dichloro-2-n-octyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one) does its job as a highly effective wood preservative.



DCOI that enters the environment degrades rapidly.Further, in March 2019, LANXESS launched Levanyl X ranges, aqueous, solvent-free, and organic pigment that can be used in wood preservatives.



Similarly, the companies such as Troy, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Koppers are developing wood preservatives that can be eco-friendly for the environment.



In February 2020, LANXESS, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, acquired Itibanyl Produtos Especiais Ltda. (IPEL) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen LANXESS’s position in antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations. The product portfolio of IPEL also includes preservatives and fungicides for process control in water treatment as well as active ingredients for disinfection and cleaning agents. Itibanyl Produtos Especiais Ltda. (IPEL) is a Brazil-based manufacturer and producer of agriculture chemicals.



Increasing demand for wood in various applications is expected to drive the market growth of wood preservatives during the forecast period.Due to the increase in population and industrialization, the demand for wood products is growing across the globe.



Wood is a rich source of energy, housing, firewood, timber, and fodder, therefore the demand for wood is improving from various applications such as construction, pulp and paper, furniture, and others.According to Karl-Henrik Sundström, CEO of Stora Enso, timber is becoming the building material of the future, and hence to meet the surging demand from construction industries, the company built its third production unit of manufacturing CLT in Sweden in 2019.



Thus, the growing demand for wood in various applications increases the demand for wood preservatives, thereby driving the market.



The countries covered in the Wood Preservatives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

