Parcel Pending by Quadient to Host Special ‘Locktoberfest’ Celebration at National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize Show

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let the Locktoberfest festivities begin! Parcel Pending by Quadient , North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for multifamily properties, will host a special ‘Locktoberfest’ celebration featuring food, fun and demos of its innovative smart locker solutions at booth #712 at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize event taking place Aug. 31 - Sep. 2 in Chicago.



“Locktoberfest is our special way of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of the multifamily industry over the last year. We know that navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging. Property managers have had to respond to residents working from home and also shopping online more than ever before,” stated Gerry Casey, EVP of Sales for Parcel Pending by Quadient. “With holiday-like package volumes year-round, we’ve been proud to offer a reliable, safe, secure and contactless way for residents to retrieve their packages and online orders at their convenience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The way Parcel Pending’s smart lockers work is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the lockers using their unique access code. Residents are then notified that their packages have arrived via email and/or text, and they are provided with a unique access code to enter at the locker kiosk to open their corresponding locker door. Alternatively, they also can scan the barcode provided in their email/text to automatically open the locker door. Residents can quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone.

Additionally, property managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them, or distribute them to recipients. Parcel Pending’s customizable smart locker solutions enable property owners and managers to provide better and faster service to their residents, gain competitive advantage and concurrently reduce operating costs.

Smart Locker Features

Outdoor solutions designed to withstand exposure from rain, wind, humidity and extreme temperatures from -13°F to 122°F Long-lasting: Designed to last for over a decade – even in extreme temperatures

Built-in, 24/7 security system, photo and signature capture and optional cloud-based video surveillance Contactless: Access deliveries by scanning a barcode or pushing a button on Parcel Pending’s mobile app to enable package pickup without having to use the locker kiosk touchscreen

Double reinforced, powder-coated 18-gauge steel construction Customizable: Wraps, colors and tailored designs to fit the aesthetics and feel of any multifamily community

Multiple configurations and locker sizes that fit most packages Advanced: Flexible API allowing for seamless integration with most any software systems

Don’t miss out on the celebration! Visit booth #712 to speak with Gerry and to learn more about Parcel Pending’s multifamily smart locker solutions.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

To learn more, visit parcelpending.com .

