Canadian Labour Congress Election Tour Arrives in Southwest Ontario

WINDSOR, Ontario and ESSEX, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour continues this week with a visit to Southwest Ontario.



Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be campaigning in Windsor and Essex in support of candidates who are focused on a workers-centred recovery.

On Friday, Rousseau will join local labour leaders and volunteers to canvass in support of Windsor West New Democrat candidate, Brian Masse. On Saturday, Rousseau will be campaigning with Tracey Ramsey before returning to Windsor on Sunday to campaign alongside Cheryl Hardcastle.

“Windsor was the hardest-hit labour market in Ontario by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families here are worried about getting back to work,” said Rousseau. “We are campaigning in support of candidates with recovery plans that replace lost jobs with better ones and make life more affordable through investments in pharmacare, child care and affordable housing.”

With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions believe it is crucial to challenge candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren’t left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

“Canada’s unions support candidates like Brian Masse, Tracey Ramsey and Cheryl Hardcastle. People who have long proven their commitment to workers and their families,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “We stand with candidates who support strengthening our public health care system and disaster-proofing our social safety net.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Friday, August 27 at 5:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Windsor West, Brian Masse Where: Starting at 573 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress When: Saturday, August 28 at 10:00 am What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Essex, Tracey Ramsey Where: Starting at 130 Pickering Dr, Amherstburg Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress When: Sunday, August 29 at 1:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Windsor Tecumseh, Cheryl Hardcastle Where: Starting at 5158 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress



