Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) (“Cassava”).



After the market closed on August 24, 2021, it was revealed that a Citizen Petition was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) alleging that the foundational science and studies supporting Cassava’s use of its proprietary drug Simufilam are based on systemic data manipulation and misrepresentation. The Citizen Petition requests that the FDA halt two ongoing trials of Simufilam.

Following this news, Cassava’s stock price fell over 30% on August 25, 2021, closing at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021, down 31.4% from its previous close of $117.83 per share on August 24, 2021.

If you are a Cassava investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/cassava-sciences-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cassava

