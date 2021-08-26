ASCO Power Technologies Announces Webinars in September 2021

Florham Park, NJ, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Streamlining Backup Power Management with Connected Devices - September 7, 2021

- 2020 National Electrical Code Changes that Impact Power Transfer & a Look Ahead - September 21, 2021

As part of its Learning Series, ASCO Power Technologies will present two webinars in September of 2021. Sixty minutes in length, these live webinars will be FREE to engineers, facility managers, technicians, and other power industry professionals.

Streamlining Backup Power Management with Connected Devices

September 7, 2021 - 11:00 AM EDT

Reasons to Attend

By completing the Streamlining Backup Power Management with Connected Devices webinar, attendees will be able to:

- Understand the importance of monitoring backup power systems

- Learn about key functions that that enable effective monitoring

- Evaluate when a monitoring system can be used to automate backup power processes

- Earn 1.0 PDH Credit

About the Presenter

The webinar will be led by ASCO Product Manager, Adrian Ramkelawan. Adrian has been a key member of ASCO’s Critical Power Management team, with extensive experience bringing sophisticated backup power monitoring and control solutions to market. Adrian’s work has contributed to several ASCO patents.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on September 7, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

2020 National Electrical Code Changes that Impact Power Transfer

September 21, 2021 - 11:00 AM EDT

Reasons to Attend

By completing the 2020 National Electrical Code Changes that Impact Power Transfer & a Look Ahead webinar, attendees will be able to:

- Learn about the electrical code-making process

- Understand key requirements for Emergency, Legally Required, Optional, and Critical Operations Power Systems defined by Articles 700, 701, 702 and 708 of the National Electrical Code

- Identify key code changes that affect power switching equipment

- Learn about potential changes for the forthcoming 2023 edition of the code

- Earn 1.0 PDH/0.1 CEU Credits

About the Presenter

The webinar will be led by Robert Debrody, Director of Program Execution for ASCO Power Technologies. He has extensive experience in evaluating opportunities to meet the demands of the latest customer applications. His work has ensured that ASCO transfer switch products represent the forefront of engineering and design.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on September 21, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.



About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

