MCRI and Plus One Robotics Partner to Bring Robotic Automation to E-Comm Fulfillment and Warehouse Operations

Fremont, OH, and San Antonio, TX,, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion Controls Robotics, Inc. (MCRI) announces its participation in Plus One Robotics’ integrator program. MCRI designs, builds, and integrates premium robotic systems across a range of industries. Through its partnership with Plus One, the leading 3D and AI-powered vision software company, the companies offer customized and fully scalable robotic automation solutions for customers in ecommerce, manufacturing, medical, food and beverage, and shipping industries.

Warehouse operators are gearing up for peak season and face higher shipping volumes driven by increased consumer demand. In building a more resilient, efficient supply chain, warehouse operators can automate tasks like depalletization, order-fulfillment, induction, tote-picking, and parcel sortation to keep pace with demand while mitigating labor shortages.

Advances in computer vision capabilities means that logistics robots can learn to recognize new SKUs, meaning warehouse workers can move to value-add positions such as Crew Chief. A Crew Chief manages multiple robots using Plus Ones’ Yonder software to handle exceptions. The Crew Chief works remotely, seeing on screen exactly what the robot sees. When the robot raises its hand for help by issuing an alert over the cloud, the Crew Chief directs it to the best pick point, getting the robot back to work in seconds.

“By adding the Plus One product line to our existing End of Line Solutions, Fulfillment and Distribution Center automation efforts, along with our Industry 4.0 connectivity packages, it gives us a unique advantage in the industry”, said Scott Lang, President & CEO of MCRI.

Later this year, MCRI will open a new Customer Solution Center in their Fremont, Ohio headquarters highlighting Plus One technologies along with their Industry 4.0 connectivity software, ImpactIQ™ Suite featuring Dashboarding, Tracking & Traceability, and Reporting Modules in live demonstrations.

“We’re excited to welcome MCRI to the Plus One family. They have an earned track record in designing and scaling robot installations across industries challenged by the volume surge and labor shortage. Together we can deliver custom designs for a range of applications for fulfillment and distribution centers,” commented Brent Barcey, VP Business Development, Plus One Robotics.

To arrange a demonstration or find out more about your industry, contact sales@mcri-us.com.

About Motion Controls Robotics, Inc.

Motion Controls Robotics (MCRI) provides solutions for customers by designing and building turn-key end of line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation. MCRI offers unmatched capabilities to elevate companies to the next tier of Industry 4.0 by combining automation expertise with full plant and front office connectivity interfacing with ERP/WMS systems. MCRI has been implementing robotic automation since 1995, is a Certified Servicing Integrator for FANUC America, and Certified Integrator by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) (formerly Robotics Industry Association).

About Plus One Robotics, Inc.

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016, with a mission to bring leading-edge 3D and AI vision to industrial robots, enabling hand-eye coordination for material handling in the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures fast, reliable, and scalable solutions, with one person able to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One’s customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100; the company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO and The Netherlands. The company was ranked #7th top AI company in The Information’s ‘50 Most Promising Startups’ 2020 and recognized as an RBR50 top innovator in 2021. Visit plusonerobotics.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/plusonerobotics), YouTube (youtube.com/plusonerobotics), Twitter (twitter.com/PlusOneRobotics) Instagram (instagram.com/plusonerobotics) and Facebook (facebook.com/plusonerobotics).





