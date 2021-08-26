New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Frozen Food Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Category, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130566/?utm_source=GNW



The primary goal of frozen meals is to make cooking easier for consumers while also extending its shelf life. It is regarded as an essential part of the meal preparation or serving in homes or restaurants. According to the research, Europe Frozen Food Market is expected to reach US$ 124.1 Billion by 2027.



Europe Frozen food market is segmented into frozen ready meals, frozen meat, frozen fish, seafood, poultry, frozen vegetables, fruits and others. Thereon, frozen ready meals are popular among European people. This is due to the increasing consumer choice toward easy to prepare foods, which indirectly favors the increasing demand for frozen products, requiring less time and effort and further boosting the demand in this region.



The demand for Frozen Food in Europe is growing as it takes less time to prepare, so it’s gaining popularity in the growing female workforce. There are several types of frozen meals accessible, and due to rapid changes in consumer consumption habits, many consumers will switch to Frozen Food products. The fast development of food chains, supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, and the easy availability has improved the quality of products and, at the same time, worked as a driving force for the European Frozen Food industry. As per our research study, the Europe Frozen Food Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.15% from 2020-2027.



The rising popularity of ready-to-eat foods is also propelling the European frozen food industry. Customer tastes and preferences altering in response to lifestyle changes are one of the key drivers of European market expansion. The established urban and regional sectors, in particular, have played a significant role in popularizing this tendency. Another crucial consideration for the growth of the European Frozen Food market is the increasing regulation regarding frozen food safety and measures taken by major manufacturers.



In the European region, the demand for frozen food in the UK has risen dramatically due to a rise in living standards and the shift to a more convenient lifestyle. The tight government restrictions to preserve product quality, certifications/labels, and make products more appealing are bolstering the expansion of this market. The frozen food business in Germany is expected to be a significant growth driver in the region. The rise of the German frozen food business is fueled by rising demand for frozen meat and seafoods. According to this report, Europe Frozen Food Market Size was worth US$ 87.3 Billion in 2020.



COVID-19 Impact on Europe Frozen Food Market Size



Since COVID-19 began, the frozen food industry has seen steady growth. The primary reason for this growth is that people have gravitated towards foods with longer shelf lives. Furthermore, sales of frozen foods in the European region, especially frozen ready meals, have increased, as consumers are stockpiling food products. Frozen foods also appealed to customers as it helps them avoid cooking when they cannot visit restaurants in lockdown.



Challenges faced by European Frozen Food Industry

The growth of the European frozen food industry has been hampered by rising fresh food consumption. Besides, there is also a misconception about frozen food that it leads to adverse side effects, such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. The European frozen food market is expected to grow slowly due to high maintenance and shipping expenses. The lack of appropriate supply is one of the most serious issues confronting the frozen food sector.



This new report titled “Europe Frozen Food Market, Forecast by Product (Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Fish and Seafood, Frozen Meat and Poultry, Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Others), Product Category (Raw Materials, Half-Cooked & Ready to Eat), Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy & Spain), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others), Company (General Mills, Kellogg’s, Cargil & Nestle)" provides comprehensive details about Europe Frozen Food Industry.



