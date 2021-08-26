FLAVORMAN FOUNDER HONORED FOR “OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DISTILLING”

Louisville, KY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO David Dafoe has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Distilling Institute (ADI).

Dafoe received the award for his “outstanding contribution to distilling.” The award celebrates his multiple businesses for their role in supporting and promoting continued innovation and formalized, hands-on education in the beverage alcohol and distilled spirits sectors. ADI President Erik Owens presented the award to Dafoe during the 2021 ADI Conference & Vendor Expo’s closing Gala Luncheon held Wednesday, August 25.

The creator behind iconic products like the original California Cooler brand, Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails and Lynchburg Lemonade, Dafoe started Pro-Liquitech (now Flavorman) in 1992 with Chiquita Brands as his first client.

“David Dafoe is the Flavorman,” said Owens during the ceremony. “He has spent his whole career creating flavors and launching brands. We may be in this RTD explosion right now, but in 1983 David was already there doing it—and he didn’t stop there.”

“In 2010, David recognized that there was no single location where someone could receive hands-on, formalized training in distilling, so he created Moonshine University,” said Owens. “A few years later, Dave got a call from the Mayor of Louisville about starting a Bourbon Certification program. In 2014, he founded The Stave & Thief Society in Louisville, where the promotion and preservation of Bourbon knowledge and culture remains a key initiative for the city.”

The serial entrepreneur’s achievements are many. Today, Flavorman develops beverage formulations for national and global beverage brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and more. Meanwhile, Moonshine University has helped students from all 50 states, 3 US territories, and 49 countries launch nearly 200 distilleries worldwide in addition to certifying more than 4,000 bourbon ambassadors.

“Receiving this award allowed me reflect humbly on how I got here,” said Dafoe. “I landed on three explanations: First, I had great teachers; second, I found an opportunity; and third, I took action to build something. Now, I am grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward. Flavorman and Moonshine University are designed to equip others with the tools they need to identify their own opportunities to build something—and be successful doing it.”

For more information, visit flavorman.com or contact our team.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN:

Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, Flavorman is an industry leading custom beverage development company based out of Louisville, KY. In contrast to “flavor houses” that manufacture ready-made, “stock” formulations, Flavorman helps clients—big and small—bring custom products to market from concept to production planning and quality control. As of 2021, Flavorman has created 70k unique beverage formulations for brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and more. Visit flavorman.com.

###

Attachments