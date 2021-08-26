Leading Healthcare Software Provider, Provation, Announces New Pathology Partnership with ACL Laboratories

Minneapolis, MN and Aurora, IL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, the premier software and SaaS provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions today announced its partnership with ACL Laboratories, for pathology integration with Provation® MD and cloud-based Provation® Apex procedure documentation solutions.

Provation pathology integration helps providers keep more accurate, up-to-date patient medical records, which is required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and streamlines communication between clinicians and pathology labs, such as ACL Laboratories. This new partnership adds to a growing list of major pathology vendors that have invested in integration with Provation solutions.

“Provation is thrilled to have ACL Laboratories as an official pathology partner,” said Brandon Hoheisel, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Provation. “Together, ACL and Provation can enhance and automate the digital exchange of patient data for our mutual customers, while empowering clinicians with the information needed to make vital diagnostic decisions and care plans.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically accelerated the demand for telemedicine and real-time data transfers, including the digital exchange and immediate processing of pathology test results,” explains Kevin Anders, Director of Sales at ACL Laboratories. “While this pathology integration focuses on colon and esophageal cancer detection and not COVID-19, this partnership came at an unprecedented time in healthcare that will help ACL meet the growing need for secure electronic pathology communication.”

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Provation’s comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient encounter, from pre-procedure through post-procedure, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), #1 Best in KLAS anesthesia documentation (Provation® iProcedures), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor™ and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR-embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups. Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ACL Laboratories

ACL Laboratories has one of the nation’s largest networks of dedicated pathologists who provide a full range of anatomic and clinical pathology services throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Northern Indiana.

With over 90 pathologists board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology or both, Great Lakes Pathologists, S.C. and Midwest Diagnostic Pathology, S.C. deliver unsurpassed pathology services. Our pathologists examine more than 500,000 cases annually, including tissue biopsies, gynecologic and non-gynecologic cytology specimens, bone marrow samples, flow cytometry cases and cytogenetics samples. In addition, many of our pathologists have completed fellowships and have additional subspecialty board certification.

Our consultative approach to pathology has enabled us to build strong relationships with physicians proving that interactive diagnostic collaboration is at the heart of excellent healthcare.

ACL Laboratories is uniquely positioned to provide superior service on a wide range of clinical, anatomic pathology, and analytical testing, including molecular diagnostics and more. ACL staff includes board-certified pathologists, PhD chemists and microbiologists, registered medical technologists/technicians, cytotechnologists, histotechnicians and specialists in information technology, allowing them to offer 24-hour turnaround on most routine lab tests, including specialty tests. ACL is accredited by the College of American Pathologists and is certified in accordance with the Clinical Laboratories Improvement Act (CLIA). Visit www.acllaboratories.com for more information.

Attachment