Epilepsy Drugs Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Drugs Category, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis

This disease is a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden and recurrent episodes of seizure. Patients who have epilepsy suffer from sudden behavioral changes, loss of consciousness and severe emotional distress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. Epilepsy is a common serious, and about 2.4 million new cases are diagnosed annually.



Besides, the rising incidence of higher birth-related injuries, neurological disorders, increasing road traffic injuries, growing disease awareness, and rising patient base in developing countries are the significant factors driving the global Epilepsy drug market. Increasing R&D investment and the launch of extended-release formulations are further expected to fuel the market growth. According to the research, the Global Epilepsy Drugs Market is projected to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2027.



Globally, United States is the largest epilepsy drug market due to better healthcare infrastructure and rising cases of epilepsy. As per the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States after stroke, migraine, and Alzheimer’s disease. About one percent of Americans have some form of epilepsy, and nearly four percent (which is equal to 1 in 26) will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives. Thus, there is a rising demand for effective treatment in the US, significantly boosting the growth of the epilepsy drug market.



Additionally, China, India, and Brazil were among the countries with a higher proportion of the population suffering from the condition. To minimize the burden of this disease and facilitate the availability of better treatment options, governments from various countries across the world are providing active support. According to this research report, the Global Epilepsy Drugs Industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during (2020- 2027).



The global epilepsy drugs market is segmented into First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Others. The third Generation holds the largest market share; the major factors responsible for the growth of the third generation segment include the launch of highly efficacy drugs with the enhanced mechanism of action, fewer side effects and the awaited launch of new pipeline medicines. Third-generation drugs such as Vimpat, Briviact and others have penetrated the worldwide market considerably and proven to be quite effective in treating epilepsy.



On the other hand, the second-generation antiepileptic drug class, including Keppra, Fycompa and Briviact. They dominated the market due to their large tolerability and safety due to the launch of highly potent drugs, which apply novel techniques mechanisms of action. Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Market Size was US$ 7.1 Billion in 2020.



Top players such as Eisai Co., Ltd., UCB Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, and GW Pharmaceuticals Plc. of Epilepsy Drugs Market focus on introducing medications that have lesser side-effects to the patients. Besides, companies are also focused on improving the potentiality of the drugs to control the symptoms of epilepsy effectively. In 2020, Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the launch of FYCOMPA in China to treat patients aged 12 years and more adults with partial-onset seizures.



