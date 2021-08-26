New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pizza Box Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130534/?utm_source=GNW





The global pizza box market is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2020 to $2.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to increasing demand for fast-food. The market is expected to reach $3.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The pizza box market consists of sales of pizza boxes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture pizza boxes.A pizza box is a box used to deliver pizzas.



Pizza boxes are made of corrugated cardboard, which is made up of three layers of paper liners soldered together.This content is blended, written, and then sent through a die machine, which cuts out vents and wrinkles before folding it into a pizza box.



The major aim of a pizza box is to keep the pizza warm while maintaining the food quality.



The main types of pizza boxes are whole pizza boxes and pizza slice boxes.Pizza slice boxes are broad and can hold huge slices of pizza, while whole pizza boxes can be used to transport whole pizzas.



The different types of materials include corrugated paperboard, clay-coated cardboard and are sold through online and offline sales channels. The various print types include printed boxes, non-printed boxes and is used in restaurant, commissary, supermarket, others.



North America and Europe are the largest regions in the pizza box market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The introduction of new packaging designs with a safety locking mechanism is shaping the pizza box market.Major players operating in the pizza box sector are focused on introducing new packaging designs to ensure the health and safety of the customers.



For example, in April 2020, Pizza Pizza, a Canada-based pizza quick-service restaurant, introduced the Tamper Proof Pizza Box, which includes a safety locking mechanism that the customer must break to access the pizza inside.The box is built to keep the pizza fresh until it is delivered to the customer.



The company has begun shipping with the new packaging, and by the end of the month, all 420 restaurants across the country will have boxes available in all sizes.



In April 2019, Smurfit Kappa Group, an Ireland-based corrugated packaging company acquired Vitavel for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Smurfit plans to strengthen its market position in the Balkan region as it already operates businesses in Romania, Greece, and Serbia.



Vitavel is a Bulgaria-based manufacturer of corrugated board and corrugated board packaging.



The rising demand for fast foods is expected to fuel the growth of the pizza box market in the forecast period.Fast food consumption is on the rise as a result of convenience, low prices, and a variety of menu options, flavor, and taste.



Pizza is a popular fast-food item, including national franchises such as Papa John, Domino’s Pizza, Sbarro, and Pizza Hut.There has been an increase in the consumption of fast food worldwide over the years, which in turn has boosted the demand for packaging products such as pizza boxes.



For example, according to Fast Food Statistics 2021, fast food consumption grows at a rate of 2.2% per year. Therefore, the rising demand for fast foods drives the growth of the pizza box market.



The countries covered in the pizza box market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________