Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting

Company Announcement No. 11-2021:

On Thursday 26 August 2021 at 4 PM (CET), FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Extraordinary General Meeting at the company address Vigerslev Allé 77, 2500 Valby, with the following agenda:

Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to amend article 4a of the articles of association Authorisation to the chair of the meeting

Re 1: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted.

Re 2: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted.

The Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting closed the Extraordinary General Meeting at 4.18 PM (CET).

34.29 % of the votes were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

