Lanza techVentures Becomes Member of SEMI ESD Alliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanza techVentures, an early-stage investment firm that supports entrepreneurs to realize their innovative, new ideas in technologies, products and business models, today became a member of the Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community.



As a member of the ESD Alliance, Lanza techVentures is also a member of SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.



In welcoming Lanza techVentures, Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance, comments: “Lanza techVentures has played a key role since 2001 in bringing innovative computer and system design technologies to market. It continues to make an impact on our ecosystem through sound strategic and financial assistance.”



“The ESD Alliance is a well-regarded organization,” remarks Lucio Lanza, Lanza techVentures’ managing partner and recipient of the 2014 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to EDA presented annually by the ESD Alliance and IEEE CEDA. “It is a hub for all matters related to the system design ecosystem and a valuable resource for its members to help them make sound business decisions.”



Additionally, Dr. Lanza joined the SEMI Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC) Governing Council, a group proactively building an ecosystem to accelerate innovation in healthcare and medical electronics. “Lucio’s profound interest in MedTech will be an asset to SEMI NBMC,” notes Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, SEMI VP of Technology Communities and CTO. “He has a unique vision and comprehensive understanding of the opportunities in digital health and personalized medicine.”



