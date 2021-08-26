Purchase of Shares for Cancellation

Oxford Technology VCT Plc



26 August 2021

Further to the announcement made by Oxford Technology VCT Plc (the "Company") on 25 August 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has now undertaken the repurchase of 5,431,655 deferred shares of 9p each (being all of the deferred shares of the Company) for an aggregate price of 1p.

The share restructuring as detailed in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 30 June 2021 has now been fully implemented.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 5,431,655 ordinary shares of 1p each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 5,431,655. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary on 01865 784466





