Alternative Data Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The global alternative data market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2020 to $2.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The market is expected to reach $8.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%.



The alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight.Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions.



This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.



The main types of alternative data are credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, social and sentiment data, web scraped data, and web traffic. It is implemented in various verticals such as automotive, BFSI, energy, industrial, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, real estate and construction, retail, transportation and logistics.



North America was the largest region in the alternative data market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market.Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses.



For instance, in October 2020, ESG Data Services Inc., a Canada-based alternative data provider launched the next generation AI-powered ESG data, research, and analytics platform-ESG Analytics. ESG Analytics is an API and web-based solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and broad-based alternative data sources to uncover opportunities and risks in social, environmental, and governance practices of companies, ETFs, and countries. Moreover, for investors going beyond the surface details that everyone else uses, ESG Analytics opens them to a world of deep and relevant analysis.



In January 2020, The Earnest Research Company, a US-based data analytics company has acquired Alpha Hat Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would allow The Earnest Research Company to demonstrate the insights of the new data products of the highest quality and accuracy. Alpha Hat Inc. is a US-based, mobile geolocation intelligence provider that specializes in refining alternative data into actionable insights for investors.



The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to propel the growth of the alternative data market in the coming years.Alternative data (or alt data) is non-financial data that predict financial results.



Hedge funds and investment banks are among the top users of alt data as investors seek new data sources to provide speedier insight for improved decision-making.This is primarily since alternative data might aid in understanding the corporate performance and future consequences.



According to Chain of Demand, a Hong Kong-based predictive analysis company, as of April 2019, over 400 companies were offering alternative data to hedge funds, with a projected profit of $1 billion. Therefore, the rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds drives the growth of the alternative data market.



The countries covered in the alternative data market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

