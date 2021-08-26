New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egg Powder Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130558/?utm_source=GNW

It is an excellent source of high protein and the best low-price source. The demand for egg powder is its increased shelf life and portability; Egg powder has a shelf-life of five to ten years and is non-perishable when stored in an air-tight container. It can be easily transported also and does not require refrigeration. According to the research, the Global Egg Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 2.35 Billion by 2027.



Further, the demand for egg powder has increased significantly due to the growing need for storable or packaged food. The rising need for healthier, nutritional and low-fat food is a major factor fostering the growth of the egg powder market. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of egg powder over regular eggs, such as extended shelf life, will further increase its market value. Rising demand for convenient functional food will additionally create lucrative growth opportunities for the egg powder market.



Based on type, the egg powder market is segmented into Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk, Egg Albumen and Egg Powder Mix. Whole egg powder holds the largest market share; it is one of the essential ingredients in most bakery products and is used extensively across the globe. Whole egg powder has great importance for the food industry concerning food handling and food safety. It also has the functions of foaming, gelling, and emulsifying. Bakers favor using egg powder instead of whole eggs, owing to multiple reasons such as longer shelf life and ease in shipping and transportation.



Besides, Egg powders are used in many industries such as Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals and others. The demand for egg powder is increasing at a robust growth rate, especially in developed countries like Europe, the USA and Japan. It is used on bakeries, confectionery, meat products, sauces and dressings. As per our analysis, The Global Egg Powder Industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% from 2020-2027.



However, the egg powder market is witnessing increased demand from the cosmetics segment in the Asia Pacific, as it offers various skincare-related benefits. Worldwide the demand for protein-based ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. Serum, face wash, shampoo, cream, soap, face mask, and other products are incorporated with egg powder.



Moreover, in North America and Europe, the increasing number of speciality stores of protein-rich dietary supplements in developed markets is anticipated to witness considerable growth of the egg Yolk powder market in these regions. The growing lactose intolerance among the population across North America and Europe can result in difficulties in maintaining the body’s daily protein needs, which is expected to boost the demand for egg Yolk powder in this region as egg Yolk powder contains a great amount of protein. The Worldwide Egg Powder Market Size was estimated at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2020.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in many countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns and travel bans. This is likely to hit the food & beverages industry, and the supply chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall research and development, manufacturing processes activities will also impact egg powder market growth. The main key players operating in the global egg powder market are Eurovo S.R.L., Ovostar Union N.V., Kewpie Egg Corporation, Sanovo Group and Farm Pride Foods.



