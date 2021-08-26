The optical transceiver market is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Transceiver Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Form Factor, Data Rate, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Connector, Distance, Protocol, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04214597/?utm_source=GNW

The advent of cloud computing has generated new business capabilities and opportunities for enterprises. With the help of cloud-based services such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), small enterprises and consumers can subscribe to a range of services by replacing locally housed computing solutions. The increase in internet data traffic and rising demand for smartphones and other smart gadgets are driving the growth of cloud-based services, hence increasing opportunities for the optical transceiver market. However, the increase in network complexity owing to multiple protocols, platforms, and consistent need for compact network is a major hindrance for optical transceiver market.



LC connector based optical transceivers to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Optical transceivers connected with LC connector are expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. In high-connection-density environments like data centers and telecom switching centers, the smaller form factor with a 1.25-mm ferrule is a great benefit with LC connectors. They can support almost all types of data rates, including those above 100G, thereby making them one of the most common types of connectors Because of their compact size, the majority of QSFP modules use LC connections. LC connectors can also be configured in duplex mode and can transport data at speeds of up to 100 Gbps. With the increasing demand for higher data rates, the market for LC connectors is also expected to grow. Thus, the market for LC connector type modules is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Optical transceivers with less than 1 km operational distance are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The optical transceivers with less than 1 Km operational distance capability are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.Also, the market for these transceivers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Transitioning of high-scale data centers toward the adoption of high data rate components, including transceivers for data communication owing to technological advancements, such as AI, machine learning, and 5G communications, drives the growth of optical transceivers operating within 1 Km range.Data centers are operated for short distances and require a high data transmission rate for transferring huge packets of information.



The increasing need for high-speed communication in data centers also drives the market for high data rate optical transceivers such as 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G for less than 1 Km. Due to the high adoption rate of modules for enterprise applications, the market for optical transceivers operating with distance capability of less than 1 Km is expected to flourish at a faster rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the optical transceiver market

The major drivers for the growth of the optical transceiver market in the APAC region include the increasing adoption of phones, an increase in the number of internet users (2.1 billion users in 2018), increasing connectivity, growing network establishment, and rise in high bandwidth-intensive applications. The APAC region has become a global focal point for huge investments and business expansions. Asian markets encourage the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments already implemented in South Korea and ready to be deployed in Japan and China in 2020. The APAC region competes via cost-effectiveness due to the availability of cheap labor in China, which provides an edge with lost manufacturing costs. Moreover, APAC is a leading producer and supplier of electronics products, including smartphones, smart devices (such as wearable devices, home assistants, IoT-based home security systems, and gaming consoles), and laptops & desktops. This factor further drives the market for optical transceivers, as these transceivers are used either as an extension or in combination with these electronic products for internet connectivity. In APAC, the market is currently driven by Chinese and Indian consumers because of their increasing adoption rate of high-speed broadband services and mobile devices. The increasing adoption of optical communication in data centers and telecommunication applications, among others, is expected to drive the optical transceiver market in this region. Also, the increase in adoption of high-speed transceivers in data centers and enterprises, and cloud-based service such as SaaS, are another key trend, which has fueled the demand for optical transceivers in the APAC region.



Breakdown of primaries

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the optical transceiver market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the optical transceiver market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are II-VI (US), Broadcom (US), Lumentum (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Accelink (China), Smartoptics (Norway), Infinera (US), Fujitsu optical Components (Japan), Hisense Broadband (China), Huawei (China), Innolight (China), Ciena (US), Mellanox (US) (the company was acquired by Nvidia in April 2020), Applied Optoelectronics (US), Amphenol (US), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), NeoPhotonics (US), Perle Systems (Canada), FOCI (Taiwan), Source Photonics (US), Solid Optics (US), Eoptolink (China), and Reflex Photonic (Canada) (the company was acquired by Smiths Interconnect (US) in November 2019).



Research Coverage:

The report describes the detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the optical transceiver market.It also includes technology trends, trade data, and patent analysis.



This research report categorizes the optical transceiver market based on form factor, data rate, wavelength, fiber type, connector, distance, protocol, application, and geography.COVID-19 developments for form factor, data rate, application, and regions have also been provided.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players was carried out to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services offered; key strategies adopted that include new product launches, deals (acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances), and others (expansions), and COVID-19 specific developments associated with the optical transceiver market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the optical transceiver market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on market share/rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04214597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________