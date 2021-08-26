New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Actuators Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130555/?utm_source=GNW

They effectively manage different mechanisms in vehicles, such as applying breaks, controlling doors and lighting. Moreover, with advancements in technology, automotive actuators are being considered the backbone of reducing road fatalities. By application, automotive actuators are readily being used as throttle actuators, seat adjustment actuators, brake actuators, and closer actuators in numerous vehicle types such as light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. These vehicles are expected to install various actuators to enhance safety and comfort. According to the Renub Research, the Global Automotive Actuators Market was US$ 19.65 Billion in 2020.



In addition, Hydraulic, Electric and Pneumatic are the by type variants in which the automotive actuators market has been classified. In recent years, globally, electric actuators have replaced hydraulic and pneumatic actuators due to lower noise emission, compact and lightweight design, and flexible installation alternatives. Comfort features have become a global requirement in the passenger vehicle, and OEMs are investing the best possible efforts to enhance the driving experience by installing various actuators. Furthermore, in light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, electric actuators are widely used in comfort-feature actuators such as window lift drive, power tailgate drive, seat drive, and sunroof drive, among others. Notwithstanding, the leading automotive actuators manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental, and Johnson Electric provide electric actuators. As per our analysis, the Worldwide Automotive Actuators Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% in the 2020-2027 periods.



Geographically, the Global Automotive Actuators Market exists in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The availability of inexpensive labour and raw material in the Asia-Pacific and the increasing number of local manufacturers are expected to propel the market during the forecast period in the region. In addition, China, the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer, is expected to be a driving factor for this market in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, China’s potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost provides it with a competitive edge over other countries. As per our estimation, the Global Automotive Actuators Market Size is projected to reach US$ 37.52 Billion by 2027.



Key players operating in the market comprise Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These companies have strong distribution chains at a global level. Additionally, these companies offer an extensive product range in this market. These companies adopt new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements to sustain their market position.



How has COVID-19 affected the market?



The current COVID-19 outbreak that has majorly impacted several countries has severely affected the automation industry. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with actuators witnessing a negative demand shock across all regions amid the pandemic. Moreover, the large companies are suffering significant losses due to the country-wise lockdown. Before the pandemic, investments in the automation sector have been slow and anticipated to be postponed or held for almost a year.



