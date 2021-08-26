PRESS RELEASE: NACON IS PUBLISHING THE GAME WAR HOSPITAL DEVELOPED BY BRAVE LAMB STUDIO

English French

NACON IS PUBLISHING THE GAME WAR HOSPITAL

DEVELOPED BY BRAVE LAMB STUDIO

Lesquin, 26 August 2021 – NACON and Brave Lamb Studio are pleased to announce that they have joined forces for the publication of the game War Hospital, a unique strategy and survival game in which the player controls the fate of a British field hospital during the Great War.

In War Hospital players are confronted by the human drama resulting from the terrible conflict that has so deeply marked our recent history. Every day, when barbarity is unleashed, the hospital doctors have to deal with the moral dilemmas associated with the dual nature of their task, which is both humanitarian and military. They fight not only for life, but also to maintain their morale and humanity in a world that seems to have rejected them completely.

In the very creative strategy and survival game segment, War Hospital provides a unique experience that blends real-time strategy, survival and RPG elements, while developing a theme rarely dealt with until now. The game is set in 1917. You play as Major Henry Wells, a British doctor sent to the front to treat the wounded in an attempt to give a glimmer of hope to the troops.

Despite the difficult conditions and the lack of equipment and resources, you must manage how emergencies are handled and develop your hospital. Thanks to the exceptional support that the British Imperial War Museums gave the developers, the game faithfully recreates the context of the front and its trenches, as well as the medical equipment available at the time.

In addition to the deep management gameplay, the game also requires players to make moral choices that affect the soldiers, the situation at the front and the battles. The player therefore undergoes an emotional trial through the drama experienced by the soldiers sent into the carnage. The game broaches the subject of war very differently than is usually the case.

"We are excited to partner with Nacon. We believe that this will help to introduce War Hospital to more players around the world and show them a different face of war in video games." stated Michał Dziwniel, Head of Studio.

“Nacon is especially proud and honoured to have been selected by Brave Lambs to work together on the success of War Hospital, a unique game in the genre, once again demonstrating, on the heels of titles such as This War of Mine and Soldats Inconnus that our media can deal with subjects that are complex and serious while keeping their identity,” stated Benoît Clerc, Publishing Director at NACON.

More information about War Hospital will be provided at a later date.

Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1553000/War_Hospital/

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Brave Lamb Studio

Brave Lamb Studio is an independent studio located in Poland, Warsaw. The studio currently has 17 employees consisting of former Techland, CD Projekt Red, People Can Fly, and Fuero Games specialists, and is focused on games in which the player has to make emotion-based choices, analysing specific problems from different perspectives. The studio was established in 2020, after one year of informal War Hospital pre-production. Brave Lamb Studio is led by Michael Dziwniel – an industry veteran with 13 years of experience.

