Tyson Foods to Accelerate Brand Growth by Investing in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) will invest $300 million to build a new, fully-cooked plant in Danville, Virginia, company officials announced today. The project is part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth. The new facility is expected to create nearly 400 jobs when production begins in the spring of 2023.



“As consumers actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand,” said Noelle O’Mara, President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “Our continued focus on consumer driven innovation will accelerate this momentum and our investment in Danville-Pittsylvania County will help drive the long-term growth of the iconic Tyson brand.”

The company will construct a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, primarily for the production of premium quality, fully-cooked Tyson branded chicken products, including Any’tizer® Snacks and Chicken Nuggets. The company has committed to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. The facility will be built in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

“When corporate partners reinvest in the Commonwealth, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make Virginia the best state for business,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “Tyson Foods has been a major employer in Virginia for more than five decades and continues its growth trajectory with this new operation in Danville-Pittsylvania County, creating hundreds of quality jobs for the citizens of Southern Virginia. We look forward to many years of success.”

A video demonstrating the processes at a Tyson fully-cooked poultry facility can be found here.

“Our company has been successfully working in the Commonwealth of Virginia for decades,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods. “We’re thankful for the invitation to become a part of the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities, the support from both state and local leaders, and the presence of such a strong workforce in the region.”

The company employs more than 2,000 people across Virginia with an annual payroll of more than $76 million. Tyson Foods paid Virginia poultry growers more than $37 million in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $154 million. The company has processing operations in Glen Allen and Temperanceville.

It will be several months before the company will hire team members, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Media Contact: DEREK BURLESON, 479-290-6466

