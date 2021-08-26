Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Company and Tyson Introduce a Convenient Way to Enjoy Delicious Ribs at Home

Dallas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spareribs are a barbecue favorite which are slowly smoked for hours by pit masters around the globe. Now you can enjoy these same delicious spareribs at home.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Company together with Tyson are introducing a convenient way to enjoy the meaty ribs by making them readily available at Super Valu.

“We are proud to partner with Tyson and offer our delicious spareribs in a convenient oven bag that seals in the flavors that make our ribs so delicious” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies that launched in 1935, and a recognized leader in protein. “We are happy to be partnering with a well-established company that takes pride in the meats and proteins they sell and together we are making it easy for more fans to enjoy delicious barbecue at home. Adds Dickey whose family started Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas in 1941.

Fans can purchase the spareribs, at our first retail partner Super Valu, in the meat section. The package makes the entire experience convenient. The spareribs come in an ovanable bag which is self-venting, and bakes at 350 degrees for about 90 minutes. The spareribs come in popular flavors including Original Secret Recipe, Signature Sweet, and Sizzling Spice.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq.The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

