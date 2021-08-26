The global fire-resistant cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 2.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442745/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, grid maintenance, replacement of aging infrastructure, conversion of overhead lines to underground lines, and the development of rail networks across the globe, have propelled the consumption of fire-resistant cables over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, XLPE segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High thermal short circuit rating, excellent electrical property maintained under the complete temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, excellent water resistance and low permeability to water, excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and long operational life are some of the properties fueling the growth of the XLPE insulation material segment.



In terms of both value and volume, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fire-resistant cables.



Building & Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant cable market.Fire-resistant cables can be used for wiring and interconnection purposes in residential and non-residential areas.



These cables are easy-to-install, maintain the reliability of electrical circuits, and can withstand high temperatures during fires, thus, ensuring human safety.Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to the increase in demand for fire-resistant cables.



These cables find applications in the distribution of power in almost every commercial and residential building. Increasing construction activities are driving the fire-resistant cable market in the building & construction industry.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fire-resistant cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fire-resistant cable as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.



Furthermore, growing manufacturing, building & construction, and automotive & transportation industries, among others in several APAC countries are fueling the demand for fire-resistant cables in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the fire-resistant cable market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global fire-resistant cable market comprises major manufacturers, such as Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), NKT Group (Denmark), Leoni AG (Germany), LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Tratos Limited (United Kingdom), EL Sewedy Electric Company (Egypt), and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), amongst others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the fire-resistant cable market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on insulation material, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the fire-resistant cable market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall fire-resistant cable market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

