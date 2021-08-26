Sword Group - The Group’s Continuous Improvement Policy | Towards an Exemplary CSR policy

English French

The Group has chosen to commit to improving its governance in the short term.

We will focus on two main points:

The Board of Directors, with its remunerations, audit and appointments Committees,

« CSR » (Corporate Social Responsibility) policy,

In the short term:

At the level of the Board of Directors

By June 2022:

- To have an undisputed independence of a greater number of directors,

- Have more women represented on the Board,

- Better communication on the work of the Audit, Remunerations and Appointments Committees.

In terms of CSR policy

By the end of the first quarter of 2022:

- Communicate to the market accurate and controlled data on our social initiatives, our environmental policy and our governance,

- Set targets for improvement in each of these areas.

