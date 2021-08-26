New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Robotics Market, Global Forecast, Impact of Coronavirus, Industry Trends, by Components, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130552/?utm_source=GNW

Robots have played a pivotal role in the automotive industry for decades. Robots working alongside humans perform tasks ranging from wielding and inserting parts on an assembly line. According to the research, the Global Automotive Robotics Market will be US$ 14.1 Billion in opportunities by 2027.



Besides, Car manufacturing robots give automotive key players a competitive advantage. They not only improve quality and reduce warranty costs at the same time also protect workers from dangerous jobs. Around the globe, Car assembly line uses robots for welding and painting purpose. However, there is much other use of robots throughout the supply chain process. The most prominent factors that boosted this market’s overall growth are rising vehicle production, enhancing cost competitiveness, and wage inflation. However, perception automation pushes unemployment and high penetration in the automotive industry may hamper the market growth.



Automobile manufacturers incorporate robotics into their manufacturing processes because robots provide many benefits on the production line, including enhanced precision, efficiency, flexibility, and reliability. As a outcome of this extensive selection of automotive robotics, the automobile industry has turned to the world’s most automated industry and one of the most significant consumers of industrial robots.



Automotive manufacturing robots provide a competitive advantage to automotive firms by improving quality, increasing capacity, lowering warranty costs, and protecting workers from challenging and dangerous duties. Automotive robotics is commonly used in automobile assembly factories for applications such as spot welding, painting, and other tasks; nevertheless, there are several other possibilities.



The automobile industry is focusing its efforts on maximising the benefits of Industry 4.0, in which connected machines communicate with one another and human administrators to ensure efficient and seamless operations. As a result, robotization in the mechanisation industry is propelling the Automotive Robotics Market forward. Industry 4.0 can be defined as a new stage in the evolution of manufacturing. According to the research findings, the Global Automotive Robotics Market Size will grow with a healthy CAGR of 11.70% during 2020-2027.



The growth of AI integrated robotics and other data-driven operations will lend to the adoption of automotive robotics worldwide. The American bar association section of Science & technology law hosted a series of presentations on the legal implications of advanced robotics in the car building process industry in 2020. There on, Robotics safety standards are continuously developing for the more complex and specialized environment. The Automotive Robotics Industry was valued at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2020.



COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Robotics Industry



Across the globe, COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the robotics automation industry because the automotive industry uses most of the automotive robotics. COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the production line because of reduced consumers demand globally. Worldwide, companies have reduced their investment in automation that has impacted much on this industry. As per our analysis, this industry will recover post-COVID, and this market will flourish during the forecast period.



The report titled "Automotive Robotics Market, Global Forecast by Components (Sensors, Controller, End Effectors, Robotic Arm, Drive, Others), Types (Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Cylindrical, Others), Application (Welding, Material Handling, Painting, Cutting, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa, Latin America), Company (ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION)"



Component - Market breakup from 6 viewpoints

1. Sensors

2. Controller

3. End Effector

4. Robotic Arm

5. Drive

6. Others



Types-Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. Articulated

2. Cartesian

3. Scara

4. Cylindrical

5. Others



Application-Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. Welding

2. Material Handling

3. Painting

4. Cutting

5. Others



Region -Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

5. Latin America



Company Insights

• Overviews

• Recent developments

• Revenues



Company Analysis

1. ABB

2. FANUC CORPORATION

3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

4. Seiko Epson Corporation

5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

