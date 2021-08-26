Custom Veterinary Services leases entire building at Beacon Logistics Park

Hialeah, FL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate have leased Building F at Beacon Logistics Park, their Class A Industrial Park in Hialeah, Fla., to Custom Veterinary Services. The company will occupy the entire 147,768 square feet building located at 4120 West 91st Place in Hialeah, FL 33018. All of the existing buildings in the industrial park are now fully leased with this recent activity, and Codina Partners plans on breaking ground on two buildings soon.

“Through our decades of market experience creating the gold standard in industrial development, we have gained deep insights into the needs of our tenants. We have developed Beacon Logistics Park with those needs in mind and continue to work closely with our tenants to customize their facilities and ensure they are best maximizing the space,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “By leasing the entire Building F, Custom Veterinary Services will not just benefit from the convenience of having quick access to shipping hubs like Miami International Airport and Port Miami, but also the convenience of having all of their operations under one roof in a complete built-to-suit space, with opportunities to expand.”

Custom Veterinary Services, Inc. was founded in 2005 by Ruben F. Martinez to service the wholesale sector of the animal health and veterinary industries. The full-service company provides formulation and full turnkey manufacturing services to its branded partners. Customers range from well-established veterinary supply brands to direct-to-consumer pet product companies, both of which require full outsourced manufacturing and development support for their products.

"The pet and veterinarian markets are continuing to grow with the ever-increasing rate of pet ownership and recognition of the wellness needs of our ‘best friends’,” said Worth Turner, CEO of Custom Vet Services. “We believe that our market and our pets need long-term capacity and innovation. It is that recognition that led us to search for a larger local facility to support that long-term market growth. The 147,000 SF Class A Beacon Logistics Park facility and partnership with Codina Partners / USAA Real Estate uniquely fit our needs. They delivered a brand-new facility, which allows us to custom develop our space to meet all our operational needs. As a bonus, the ‘Park’ nature of the Beacon development gives us flexibility if there is ever a need to continue our growth within a single park. We are excited about our long-term partnership with Codina Partners / USAA Real Estate and believe that the synergies of both teams will result in the creation of one the most advanced facilities to date in the Veterinary/ Pet Products sector.”

Fairchild Partners’ Jose Juncadella and Sebastian Juncadella represented the landlord, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate; and Gus Fonte with AJF Properties, represented the tenant, Custom Veterinary Services, in the transaction.

Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate have also leased 77,000 square feet to Unified Logistics Services, Inc. and 70,000 square feet to Cargill, the largest privately held corporation in the United States by revenue.

Once completed, Beacon Logistics Park, located at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Avenue, will span more than 1.3 million square feet of space, giving tenants the flexibility to expand. The Class A distribution and logistics center is within Free Trade Zone 281 and is ready to accommodate tenants’ foreign trade zone needs. The master-planned industrial development, managed by the seasoned team of professionals at Codina Partners, is located within proximity to Okeechobee Rd. (US 27), the Florida Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway and I-75, providing easy access to all of Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

To learn more about Beacon Logistics Park, visit www.beaconlogisticspark.com or contact the Fairchild Partners leasing team at 305-668-0620 or info@fairchildpartners.com.

###

About Codina Partners

Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner and stakeholder it serves. Led by an experienced, visionary leadership team, Codina Partners has distinguished itself from other developers and managers by recognizing overlooked opportunities, leaving every community better than they found it, delivering above and beyond service, and producing high-quality work resulting in successful outcomes. Codina Partners’ development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park. To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.

About USAA Real Estate

With approximately $25 billion of Assets Under Management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in acquiring, developing, financing, and managing the highest quality real estate assets in North America and Europe. The mission of USAA Real Estate is to serve the financial interests of its investment clients by strengthening the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio, which includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. Aligned with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with preeminent sector leaders demonstrating proven domain expertise in a shared drive to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit usrealco.com.

About Custom Veterinary Services

Since its founding in 2005, Custom Vet Services, LLC has evolved into a leading contract manufacturer serving the pet and veterinarian markets. CVS develops and manufactures nutritional pet supplements, grooming pet products, and medicated shampoos, sprays, cleaners, and other liquids solutions. The company prides itself on customized product innovation, flexible packaging formats, and best-in-class manufacturing solutions and service. CVS’s goal is to offer the pet community truly independent, high-quality product innovation and manufacturing capacity.

