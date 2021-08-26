Netbox Global Experiences Exponential User Growth in Q3 2021

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netbox Global and GDA Capital have achieved significant milestones over the past two months in the form of social and community, platform user, and product suite growth. This has been the result of a global strategic partnership at the beginning of Q3 2021 to advise on Netbox’s global brand initiatives and digital growth strategy.

The company’s flagship product, Netbox.Browser, has accumulated 50,000 new users, up from 250,000 to 300,000 in just two months. It is on track to double the number of platform users from Q1 2021 to Q4 2021.

Moreover, Netbox Global’s social media and community following has seen an annualized growth rate of over 90 percent, while social media engagement has increased by over 150 percent per month. This stems largely from its revamped strategic initiatives with new partner GDA Capital, as well as from rolling out new AMA’s and other community activations.

Beyond the meteoric growth of the Netbox community, the company also made several innovations to its decentralized browser product with the launch of Netbox.Bridge, a tridirectional bridge between the Ethereum Blockchain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Netbox.Chain. This has increased the accessibility to the Netbox product suite to over 3 million users across all protocols. Additionally, the Netbox.Bridge token (NBXB) was released to support transactions surrounding smart contracts, DeFi markets, and DEX listings.

Netbox continues to gather more market share as the need for secure browsing services continues to increase. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an influx in people working from home, causing internet usage and streaming to increase by up to 70 percent. In addition to this, the American Computing Association has stated that internet traffic volume has grown by 15 - 20 percent. In such a climate, Netbox.Browser presents something of a perfect solution as it enables activities such as online browsing, gaming, betting, and staking all from within itself.

Co-Founder and Head of Product at Netbox Global Andrew Kononykhin commented on these developments. “The last two months have been exceptional for our product buildout and community growth. With 50,000 new users, and the launch of our bridge solution, Netbox is in an opportune position to service the growing group of users who are now looking for decentralized forms of web browsing, game playing, and other forms of online engagement.”

As blockchain is more widely adopted and individuals become more aware of the value of data privacy, players like Netbox will continue to see fast-paced growth. According to The Register, even allowing current browsers to save your password presents a significant cyber security risk as centralized servers are susceptible to cyber attacks and data breaches. In contrast, by possessing no central servers, Netbox returns the value of data back to users by not tracking any user history, bookmarks, password or other information. The future of Netbox Global is tremendously bright and is further amplified by the ongoing support provided by GDA Capital as both parties are eager to continue their collaboration.

About Netbox Global

Netbox.Global is a blockchain-based technology firm aimed at correcting all the shortcomings inherent in classic centralized web browsers. Working at the junction of new blockchain technologies and browser solutions, Netbox Global is user-focused and innovative in its approach to product development and implementation. For more information about Netbox Global or any of its products and services, please visit https://netbox.global.

About Netbox.Browser

The Netbox.Browser is an application for PC and mobile devices, the main function of which, in addition to access to web-resources, is to maintain the functioning of the Netbox.Chain blockchain network. It is the first web browser that does not have a centralized infrastructure: all personal data of users belong only to them and decisions on the areas of development of the product are made by the community. The browser’s infrastructure is completely transparent and distributed, as it is stored without the use of central servers in the Netbox.Chain blockchain structures. An individual address in the blockchain network is assigned to each web browser. The larger the active audience of the web browser is, the faster and more reliable transactions are conducted in the blockchain. For more information about the Netbox.Browser, please visit https://netbox.global/browser.







Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





