650 Group Launches New Data Center Ethernet Switching Report Focused Exclusively on the Enterprise Market

An upcoming report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, provides unique insight into the differences of Ethernet Switches deployed into Enterprises networks compared to Cloud data centers.



15 years ago, the Ethernet Switch market began a fundamental change when vendors began engineering purpose-built switches expressly for data center market and others for the campus network market instead of using just one platform for both. For Cisco, it was the creation of its branded Nexus product family, Juniper the QFX, Arista and a class of “white box” switch companies entered the market soon after, leveraging Broadcom merchant silicon sourcing strategies. 650 Group’s new report reflects the fact that the data center Ethernet Switch market today has further split into two unique areas, cloud and enterprise. This new report reflects the idea that the needs of the enterprises are different than that of the cloud hyperscalers.

"Today, there is specific demand for different kinds of Data Center Ethernet Switches – one set for enterprises and another for cloud. As the two product sets diverged, vendors have specialized on one or the other. For instance, the Enterprise market is focused on 25 Gbps and 100 Gbps speeds, while the Cloud market has moved to 400 Gbps and beyond," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Enterprise vendors now use specialized switch semiconductors that are unique to the Enterprise segment. The vendors also offer Enterprise-specific software features that support multi-cloud strategies spanning the premise, colocation, and cloud facilities.

Switches built for the enterprises now have unique specifications compared to those built for the Cloud, and the market share that vendors have in each market differs between Enterprise and Cloud. For instance, Cisco's market share in the Enterprise is over 30 points higher than its Cloud market share. We are excited to expand our research to create a new report focused on this exciting, multi-billion part of the Ethernet Switch market."

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch – Data Center – Enterprise report includes segmentation on a regional and worldwide basis and provides market data for the China and non-China markets. The report contains the difference in market shares in China and its three leading vendors: H3C, Huawei, and Ruijie. The report also focuses on the non-China market and its four prominent vendors: Arista, Cisco, Dell, and Juniper. White box remains minimal in the enterprise segment. Future reports will include subscription, Network-as-a-Service, and hybrid-cloud segmentation.

About the Ethernet Switch – Data Center – Enterprise Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch – Data Center – Enterprise Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the enterprise portion of the data center switching market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation and the following port speeds: 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.