SavvyMoney Hits Growth Milestone by Launching its 500th Financial Institution Partner

Pleasanton, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SavvyMoney, the leading provider of a fully integrated credit score solution that provides credit scores, reports, and actionable insights directly from a financial institution’s online and mobile banking platform, today announced the launch of its 500th financial institution partner. By partnering with both digital banking platforms and financial institutions, this fast-growing fintech is leveraging its strengths in the credit score and technology sectors to bring financial education to consumers via their trusted financial institution across the United States.

More than 35 digital banking platforms have selected SavvyMoney to seamlessly integrate into digital banking, adding additional value and functionality to end-users. Financial institutions are then able to deliver SavvyMoney’s solution to their end-users via their digital banking platform. The industry-wide adoption of SavvyMoney’s engaging platform highlights the power of the solution. SavvyMoney’s partners share a common goal of elevating their personalized digital banking experience. Each financial institution partner is committed to providing next-level, personal financial wellness.

“We are excited that so many financial institutions have trusted SavvyMoney to be their credit score, personalized loan offer, and analytics marketing solution,” said JB Orecchia, CEO and President of SavvyMoney. “Knowing these partners depend on SavvyMoney to push the needle from a technology, credit, and financial wellness perspective fuels us to keep innovating.”

“The strong adoption of SavvyMoney’s agile platform highlights the confidence financial institutions have in their solution,” said Jonathan Price, EVP Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development at Q2. “Leveraging Q2’s Innovation Studio, the implementation between our platform and SavvyMoney was quick and easy. We’re proud to offer SavvyMoney to our financial institutions and are excited for their continued growth.”

Founders Federal Credit Union, the 500th financial institution partner to go live with the SavvyMoney solution, is a Q2 customer that implemented SavvyMoney via the integration.

“Founders Federal Credit Union is honored to be the 500th partner,” says Nicki Nash, Chief Marketing Officer at Founders. “We take pride in offering this cutting-edge technology and look forward to discovering new insights as we examine the data. We plan to launch a digital loan recapture campaign in the coming months and really leverage SavvyMoney analytics for maximum return on our investment.”

Further enhancements and exponential growth are expected as SavvyMoney continues to partner with financial institutions to drive deeper relationships and engagement in digital banking through financial wellness.

