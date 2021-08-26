Proactive news headlines including Gevo, Tocvan Ventures, Mindset Pharma, Kootenay Silver and Pathway Health

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Endeavour Mining and others expected to get a lift from likely inclusion in the FTSE 250 click here
- Delta Airlines to charge unvaccinated employees US$200 a month click here
- Naturally Splendid says NATERA plant-based products to launch at Denny’s restaurants across Canada click here
- RedHill Biopharma reports second quarter 2021 results, showing record quarterly revenues click here
- Todos Medical says its Provista Diagnostics lab completes validation of Kogene Variant Test Kit to identify coronavirus variants click here
- Altiplano Metals sees copper grades increase again in July as Farellon delivers US$243,900 in revenue for the month click here
- American Eagle says drill permitting is underway at Golden Gate as it prepares for fall drill program click here
- NEO Battery Materials receives three new silicon anode prototype requests click here
- Gevo files for environmental permits in South Dakota for its Net-Zero 1 project click here
- Kootenay Silver discovers potential new high-grade zone at Columba Silver project click here
- ElectraMeccanica to showcase SOLO EV at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach from Aug 31-Sept 1 click here
- Predictmedix deploys four Safe Entry Stations for upcoming Palm Tree Music Festival in New York click here
- CO2 GRO selected to participate in September virtual trade mission to Mexico click here
- Mindset Pharma says its Family 3 psilocybin analogs demonstrate long-acting duration in preclinical trials click here
- Cabral Gold doubles area of PDM gold-in-oxide blanket target at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here
- Tocvan Ventures set to kick off trenching program at Pilar project in October this year click here
- Pathway Health excited about growth opportunities ahead as it reports second quarter results click here
- Kodiak Copper restarts drilling at MPD copper-gold porphyry project click here
- Lucky Minerals secures over C$2.5M of commitments towards a C$3.5M non-brokered private placement click here
- Nextech finalizes acquisition of ARWAY, a critical move towards developing metaverse click here
- Silvercorp Metals increases resources and reserves at its GC mine; sees potential to extend mine life past 2034 click here
- Safe-T Group reports record Q2 results on rising demand for its privacy platform click here
- Major Precious Metals updates on its Phase I diamond drilling program at Skaergaard Project in Greenland click here
- Empower Clinic appoints pharmacy veteran Annette Robinson to its global advisory board click here
- Amarillo Gold Corporation reports a quarter of steady progress and consolidation in Brazil click here
- RedHill Biopharma demonstrates strong inhibition by opaganib of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant click here
- i-80 Gold says application for the company's common shares to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market has been accepted click here
- American Manganese successfully produces electrolytic manganese metal in the final stages of Wenden Stockpile project click here
