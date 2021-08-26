SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Statement on meeting with President Biden, Cabinet Officials, Private Sector Leaders to Discuss Strengthening Cybersecurity for America’s Small Business Economy

Washington, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement after participating in a meeting with President Joseph R. Biden, other members of his Cabinet and national security team, and private sector and education leaders to discuss how to improve our nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure for its 31 million small businesses.

“As businesses and individuals face more prevalent and sophisticated cyber threats, we must take decisive action to confront this ever-growing challenge. President Biden has prioritized this critical issue that affects both our national and economic security, and I and the SBA stand ready to support those priorities on behalf of America’s small businesses.

“As small businesses increase their adoption of digital tools to manage and expand their businesses, the associated risks of cyber attacks also increase. And too often, small businesses lack the resources or expertise in-house to protect against these threats.

“In order to tackle these persistent and ever-evolving cyber threats, we must work collaboratively across the whole of government, the private sector, and with community-based leaders and organizations. The SBA is committed to partnering to support our nation’s 31 million small businesses with education and actionable resources to help them strengthen their cyber health.

