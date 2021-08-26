Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro) Applauds the International Olympic Committee’s Recognition of Cheerleading

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of cheerleading’s most sought-after music producers Patrick Avard (AKA artist CheerMusicPro) today shared his public applause for the International Olympic Committee’s historic decision to fully recognize the International Cheer Union – a move that paves the way for cheerleading to be included in Olympic competitions in the coming years.

The International Olympic Committee’s latest decision builds on the 2016 recognition to make cheer eligible to receive dedicated grants for Olympic programs, as well as the continued rise in the sport’s popularity around the world. International Cheer Union President Jeff Webb has previously hinted that international cheerleading teams may be able to compete in the Olympic Games by 2028.

Supporting the announcement, Patrick Avard expanded on the potential impacts of the decision for cheerleading as a sport and as an industry:

“This recognition is a very exciting development for cheerleading programs, athletes, fans, and all of us involved in competitive cheer community,” said Avard. “In recent years, cheerleading has received ever-increasing support and attention from the mainstream – not just within the United States – but also in countries around the globe. The International Olympic Committee has wisely taken note and this acknowledgement will undoubtedly lift the sport to even greater heights as teams step up to represent their nations on the world-stage.

“Not only does cheerleading embody the competitive spirit of the Olympic games, but the elevated exposure will also help broaden interest in countries where cheer may not have historically strong followings,” Patrick Avard added. “This growth will lead to more gyms, clubs, training facilities and teams to emerge in the coming years. I am looking forward to these exciting possibilities, including the chance to produce music for teams that compete in the Olympics someday.”

Patrick Avard is experienced in producing custom cheer mix tracks for international cheerleading programs through his work as CheerMusicPro, having produced cheer songs for the US National Team and Team England in the ICU World Cheerleading Championships from 2016 to 2019. Patrick Avard’s team of music producers at cheer music company, New Level Music, have worked with several other countries’ national teams as well.



To learn more about Patrick Avard and keep up with the latest cheer-based information, follow along at www.PatrickAvard.com .