The Orange Blossom Classic celebrates Black Men in Sports and Entertainment Presented by Bacardi

Miami, Florida, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Labor Day Weekend in South Florida will mark the return of the Orange Blossom Classic. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee has organized a roster of engaging and empowering events ahead of the football game.

Fans and supporters alike are invited to join the Orange Blossom Classic and Bacardi USA, Inc. to honor Black men in sports and entertainment. The event will be a multi-generational award show dedicated to celebrating Black men and their accomplishments across the sports and entertainment industries. The ceremony can be watched on the Orange Blossom Classic's Facebook page on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST. It will be hosted by Charles Neal, a veteran broadcaster known as the ‘voice of HBCU sports’.

Honorees include Willie Simmons, head coach of the Florida A&M Rattlers football team, Thaddeus Bullard Sr. also know as Titus O’Neil, Global Ambassador for WWE and WWE Hall of Famer, Chris Grier, General Manager for the Miami Dolphins, Marvin Allen, Assistant General Manager for the Miami Dolphins, Edgerrin James, former NFL running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Class of 2020 and Coach Roderick Broadway, former NCAA head coach and 3x ​​Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championship winner. Bullard has been recognized by the WWE for his efforts in his hometown, Tampa Bay, FL. He has successfully helped more than 245 student athletes across the Tampa Bay area get into college and hosts an annual Joy of Giving event, where he gives away toys to more than 1,000 children.

During this evening, the Orange Blossom Classic will also be celebrating:

Chance Kennedy, former wide receiver from North Carolina Central University

Dwayne Joseph, director for Pro Personnel

Ernie DuBose II, CEO of DuCon, LLC

Dr. Stacy Lena, Sr. Pastor and Founder of Championship Kingdom Center

Levon Kirkland, former NFL player and Clemson University Hall of Famer

Pastor Michael Phillips, senior pastor of Kingdom Life Church

Larry Kennedy, former football player for the University of Florida

Brenston Buckner, 20-year NFL veteran and defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals

Corey Fuller, head football coach for Gadsden County

Kevin Carter, 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion

Leonard Wheeler, former NFL safety

Each of these men have led exceptional lives of leadership and excellence in their industries and continue to impact the lives of others in their community.

Bacardi USA, Inc. is the Official Spirit Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic, Presenting Sponsor of the Black Men in Sports and Entertainment ceremony, Welcome to the 305 One Big Community Concert, the One Big Community Bacardi Social Lounge and multiple One Big Community Pop-Ups.

The original Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring FAMU and another historically black school commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. This year’s matchup will feature the rivalry between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information, visit orangeblossomclassic.com. Connect with the One BIG Community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Bacardi USA, Inc.

Bacardi USA, Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, the world’s leading vermouth and the world’s favorite Italian sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit https://www.bacardilimited.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Attachment