Fast Radius Appoints Prithvi Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (“Fast Radius”), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, today announced the appointment of Prithvi Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer.



Gandhi has more than 25 years of leadership experience within finance, most recently serving as Interim CFO at Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), a global Fortune 500 building and industrial materials company. During his seven-year tenure at Owens Corning, he also held the roles of VP, corporate strategy and financial planning and VP, corporate development. Prior to Owens Corning, Gandhi worked in financial leadership roles for Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), and he spent nearly ten years at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) working in technology mergers and acquisitions.

“With his prior financial leadership roles at publicly traded companies, combined with his expertise in hyper-growth technology companies and global industrials, Prithvi is an ideal member of our leadership team,” said Lou Rassey, CEO of Fast Radius. “He is an experienced executive and has a deep understanding of the capital markets, which will be critical to our success. We are excited to welcome him to the Fast Radius team and look forward to his contributions.”

Gandhi said, “Fast Radius's Cloud Manufacturing Platform enables a more resilient and sustainable manufacturing and supply chain landscape. The company’s offerings fulfill the need for digital transformation in manufacturing and I am excited to join the company on its path toward the public equity markets.”

As previously announced , Fast Radius and ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: ENNV) entered into a definitive merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Upon the closing of the transaction, ENNV will be renamed “Fast Radius, Inc.” and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ.

