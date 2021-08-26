Clover Health to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, today announced that CEO Vivek Garipalli and President & CTO Andrew Toy will present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ . An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.