DCP Midstream to Participate in Evercore ISI ESG Roundtable

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer, and William Johnson, group vice president and chief transformation officer, will participate in an ESG roundtable with a focus on discussing the company’s second annual sustainability report: Resiliency and Evolution. This roundtable will be hosted by Evercore ISI on September 1, 2021. The report is available in the Sustainability section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com.



ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor Relations

Mike Fullman

(303) 605-1628



