Premier Health Reports Strong 3ʳᵈ Quarter Results

Summary

The Corporation had revenues of $18.6M for the 3-month period ($49.0M for the 9-month period compared to $13.8M for the same period in 2020) attributable to the consolidation of the Code Bleu and Solution Nursing acquisitions as well as organic growth.

The decrease in the average gross margin for the quarter to 24.0% resulted from a reclassification of travel expenses in the Nordik division.

EBITDA ( 1) for the quarter was $1.3M ($4.2M for the 9-month period compared to $1.5M for the same period in 2020).

for the quarter was $1.3M ($4.2M for the 9-month period compared to $1.5M for the same period in 2020). Net income was $0.6M ($2.2M for the 9-month period compared to ($0.2M) for the same period in 2020).

The Corporation started its non-ambulatory transport services in June.



“We expect a good level of stability in demand for our services over what is anticipated to be a 12 to 24 months post-COVID recovery period.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Highlights

June 30,

2021

(3 months) June 30,

2020

(3 months) June 30,

2021

(6 months) June 30,

2020

(6 months) Revenues $18,636,277 $5,509,006 $48,999,944 $13,802,954 From last period +238 % +255 % Gross margin $4,474,060 $1,503,024 $11,822,534 $3,548,609 From last period +198 % +233 % EBITDA (1) $1,309,833 $544,995 $4,210,809 $1,513,669 From last period +140 % +178 % Net Income $636,841 $398,252 $2,177,675 ($171,970 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items



Business Highlights

The integration of the Solution Nursing acquisition is proceeding as planned.

The Corporation provided 277,800 hours of services during the quarter.

The Corporation is completing a long-term technology roadmap exercise with the objective to perform a thorough analysis of its current platform’s performance and existing features to identify future development axes.



Consolidation of Solutions Nursing

Premier Health completed the acquisition of Solutions Nursing at the end of the last quarter on March 17 for a total consideration of C$2.7M. The Corporation is completing its 100-day integration cycle and have been able to align Solution Nursing’s operations with Nordik’s general strategic direction providing for a wider spectrum of available personnel.

Launch of non-ambulatory transport services

The Corporation started its transport division operations in June following the award in March 2021 of two long-term contracts representing an estimated 28,000 transport segments per year. Expenses related to the launch of the service put temporary pressure on the Corporation’s consolidated EBITDA but revenues for the division will be consolidated for a full quarter in the 4th quarter of the current fiscal year.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

