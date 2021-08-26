CoinAgenda Europe Announces First Speakers for Crypto and Blockchain Investing Conference September 27-29

MONACO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (https://coinagenda.com/), the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices, corporate and enterprise innovation executives, and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, today announced the first round of speakers for the third CoinAgenda Europe conference taking place on September 27-29, 2021 at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza in Monaco.





Confirmed speakers include:





Brad Yasar , CEO, EQIFI

, CEO, EQIFI David Orban , Managing Advisor, Beyond Enterprizes

, Managing Advisor, Beyond Enterprizes Oliver Gale, founder of Panther Protocol, Bitt, BaseTwo, and Elemental

founder of Panther Protocol, Bitt, BaseTwo, and Elemental Dr. Anish Mohammed , CTO and co-founder of Panther Protocol, co-founder of UK Digital Currency Association

, CTO and co-founder of Panther Protocol, co-founder of UK Digital Currency Association Michael Gord , co-founder & CEO of the GDA Group of Companies

, co-founder & CEO of the GDA Group of Companies Suvi Rinkinen , Partner, Starter Capital

, Partner, Starter Capital Emin Henri Mahrt , Founder, Cryptocurrency OÜ

, Founder, Cryptocurrency OÜ Pierre Noizat , Founder & CEO, Paymium

, Founder & CEO, Paymium Martin Repetto, CEO of BlackPony Ventures SL





“After a year and a half of virtual conferences, this year’s CoinAgenda Europe will gather in-person for three days of insights from the top cryptocurrency investors, funds, family offices, and entrepreneurs with a special focus on friendly jurisdictions in Europe,“ said Michael Terpin, Founder of CoinAgenda.





CoinAgenda Europe will kick off with an opening party under the stars on Monday, September 27. Following the party on Sept 28-29, main sessions for each CoinAgenda conference will take place focusing on new blockchain categories, DeFi, NFTs, security token offerings, legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, and BitAngels pitches of up to 15 vetted blockchain startups (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) pitching in a Demo Day environment.





The last day will also discuss investing, trading and digital currency funds, as well as spotlight panels and keynotes. CoinAgenda Europe will also feature a mini-summit on Public Companies and Blockchain.

Networking for all attendees will be available during the famed Legendary Dinner (featuring top-shelf cuisine) and during the intimate closing party on the third day. Attendees are invited to meet, mingle, and get to know the top industry CEOs, fund managers and visionaries propelling the industry forward.

To register or learn more about CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.



