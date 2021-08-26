Xactly Founder and CEO, Chris Cabrera, Recognized as a Top 50 SaaS CEO for 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced today that founder and CEO, Chris Cabrera, is one of the top-50 CEOs of 2021 named by The Software Report for the second year in a row . Cabrera was selected from a pool of thousands of CEOs who were nominated by colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants. The recognition adds to the impressive list of accolades Cabrera has received for his leadership.



The criteria for selection is based on vision and strong leadership and winners represent some of the fastest- growing software companies. In their recognition of Cabrera, The Software Report called out his commitment to cultivating a work environment that promotes fairness, diversity, and inclusion. This commitment has earned Xactly three workplace awards so far this year and remains central to the company’s success in attracting and retaining top talent.

“When employees are happy, customers are happy. This recognition represents that virtuous cycle,” said Cabrera. “The great work of our employees, and their high level of engagement has resulted in record growth for our company, and translates into exceptional customer satisfaction.”

One of many customers achieving unprecedented results is MetaCompliance, who attributes their success in increasing revenue accuracy and predictability to both Xactly Forecasting and the Xactly employees who support their business. “We are listened to and treated exceptionally well by Xactly. Relationships matter. There is mutual respect and care between our teams,” said Keith Robinson, Head of Inside Sales at MetaCompliance.

The award also praised Cabrera’s company for “cutting edge technology that is thriving and spreading rapidly across the global business economy.” This rapid adoption of the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform is driving record-breaking growth and momentum for the company, which has so far this year seen:

71 percent growth in H1 when compared year over year;

183 percent year-on-year growth in Europe, validating the company’s rapid global expansion strategy;

140 percent growth as demand grows for Xactly’s Forecasting solution.



About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to our blog .

